SINGAPORE: “Do you all ask your guests to pay for food ordered when you host a party?” This was the question a party guest asked on an online forum on Wednesday (Feb 5). The writer claimed he was asked to pay S$36 for three pieces of fried chicken at a party and asked if it is normal for hosts to charge guests for food. Although the post has since been deleted, many people shared their two cents on the party matter.

Many shared that the usual practice is not to charge guests for food. “If there’s no precedence nor prior discussion about a gathering, then it’s understood that the host prepares everything at his own expense,” said one. “The unspoken next gathering would rotate among the attendees. At some point, there will be recognition that someone’s home would be more suited to the occasion, and then their place would be the default venue. Since such a burden is hoisted upon them, discussion regarding the sharing of expense and labour progresses. This is how it should and usually happens.”

Others said they would seriously consider dropping the host as a friend if they were put in the same position. “$36 for three pieces of fried chicken. Is the host your close friend? Consider them gone!” said another. “My parents brought us up to be generous when it comes to food. Be it $2 or $20, if our circumstances allow us to pay for it, we pay for it.”

“When I host, I pay for everything. Unless the word ‘potluck’ is mentioned. Then everyone brings something lor. And this has to be mentioned before the party or gathering starts. I find it a bit cheapskate to send someone a bill after a party/gathering. And got proof of invoice? $36? 10 pax $360? Your chicken from where…”

Others mentioned the practice of guests still bringing something to parties.“If I host a party or gathering and invite people, I pay. I think most of the time my friends will offer to split or bring something though,” wrote another. “If my house is just the venue (e.g. we said let’s order in XX and eat at erisestarrs’ house), it’s understood that we’re splitting.”