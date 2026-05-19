‘I was so lucky I made it! I’m in tears…’ — Singapore’s Max Maeder sails to his third kitefoiling world title, reclaiming his throne at sea

SINGAPORE: Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder is back on top of the sport after reclaiming the Formula Kite World Championships (FKWC) title in Portugal on May 16. The 19-year-old finished ahead of Switzerland’s Gian Stragiotti in Viana do Castelo to secure his third world crown.

For Maeder, the win carried extra weight because he had dominated the event in 2023 and 2024 before narrowly missing out last year, when Italy’s Ricardo Pianosi ended his streak and pushed the Singaporean to silver. This time, Maeder left little room for doubt.

Speaking after the race, Maeder said he felt fortunate to have made it through such a demanding final and credited both his support team and rivals for pushing him harder. Videos shared after the event showed the teenager visibly emotional as he celebrated the victory.

“Wow! Wow, what a finals!” Maeder expressed his excitement in an Instagram video by the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) @kiteclasses, on Saturday, adding, “It was amazing, I feel so good… I was so lucky I made it, hats off to my competitors for pushing me so hard… the whole week was amazing, and obviously, you can see that I’m in tears. It’s simply fantastic!”

The world No. 1 controlled much of the competition across the week and booked his place directly into Saturday’s final after topping the opening series. Carrying a one-race win advantage into the final, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that he wrapped up the title at the first opportunity. And after crossing the line, emotions finally caught up with him.

A teenager who carries veteran-level expectations

What makes Maeder’s rise stand out is how fast expectations around him have changed. While most teenage athletes are still figuring out consistency, Maeder is already being measured by titles, podium finishes and whether he can defend them year after year.

The pressure to meet expectations has only grown since his Olympic bronze medal put him firmly in Singapore’s sporting spotlight, yet he continues to perform with the calm of an athlete much older than his age.

His latest title also continues a remarkable run in 2026, as before the world championships, Maeder had already won the Trofeo Princesa Sofia and the Formula Kite event at French Olympic Week. The victories are turning what once looked like breakout success into something far more sustained.

Singapore’s sailing scene gets another major global moment

Maeder’s success has also given Singapore a rare presence in an elite international sailing discipline that is usually dominated by European nations.

Kitefoiling remains a physically punishing sport that demands speed, balance, tactical awareness, and precise reactions in changing wind conditions, commonly deciding the outcome of a race in seconds, leaving little room for error and making consistent wins like Max Maeder’s even harder to achieve.

Singapore has produced notable sailors before, but Maeder’s achievements are reaching a different level of global visibility, especially among younger audiences following Olympic sports online. His rise also arrives as Singapore continues pushing for stronger youth sports development and greater international success beyond traditional medal-heavy events.

Standing in the eyes of the world on behalf of Singapore

Despite the celebrations, Maeder sounded fully aware that staying world No. 1 may become even tougher. He acknowledged that competitors are improving rapidly and said his coach regularly reminds him to stay sharp because the chasing pack will eventually close the gap.

“And the others, I’m sure they’ll catch up very soon, so I’ll have to stay on my toes as my coach always says,” Maeder said, even after winning the race, which is a disciplined and forward-looking champion mindset that may explain why he keeps winning.

While many athletes are still learning to handle pressure, Maeder already speaks as if preparing for the next race before the applause has even ended.

Singapore sports fans have seen talented athletes emerge before, and what makes Maeder different is the growing sense that his success is no longer surprising because it’s really starting to feel expected. And that may be the strongest sign yet of how far he has come, standing in the eyes of the world on behalf of Singapore.