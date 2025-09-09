‘I want a Filipino nurse!’ — Patients worldwide praise the Philippines’ ‘kapwa care’ from nurses who treat everyone as their own family

PHILIPPINES: When you’re lying on a hospital bed, scared, sick, and vulnerable, one thing can change your entire experience: The nurse by your side, and if that nurse happens to be Filipino, chances are, you’re in good hands—no, make that you’re in golden hands that also come with a heart stitched in golden empathy.

A recent viral video reel on The Filipino Story Facebook page has racked up over 1,000 comments—and not one is complaining. Instead, it’s a chorus of global gratitude for a special kind of nurse who doesn’t just treat your illness but nurtures your spirit.

The reel starts with an American woman in her car recording a video via her mobile phone, while saying, “When I get admitted to the hospital, I want a Filipino nurse! They are so intelligent, so polite.”

From the US to the UK and Australia, patients and caregivers, as seen in the reel, are singing the same tune about Filipino nurses. “They are never stressed. They are always happy to help. Everything they do is with compassion and love in mind.”

But what makes Filipino nurses stand out from the rest?

❤️ Kapwa: You’re not “just a patient,” you’re family!

In a world where healthcare is often described as cold and clinical, Filipino nurses are restoring humanity and bringing warmth back to hospitals.

So the answer lies deep in the Filipino psyche: Kapwa. It means shared identity, seeing the self in others. In short, you’re not “just a patient,” you’re family!

“Kapwa is the core. Found in the heart of every Filipino. It’s the root of a Filipino’s passion to love, serve, and care for others,” a voiceover in the reel also concluded.

This isn’t just some cultural fluff. It shows how Filipino nurses work. They’re not there to clock in and out. They show up with empathy, joy, and a resilience that defies the high-stress nature of their profession.

“They truly have hearts of gold,” as the reel’s description sums it up best: “To a Filipino nurse, you’re more than ‘just a patient,’ you’re kapwa. And that makes all the difference.”

🌟 “Filipinos make the best teachers, nannies, caregivers, and anything that relates to service…”

The reel’s comment section is also proof that this isn’t just hearsay. From caregivers to psychiatric nurses to agency workers, Filipino nurses leave a deep impression on many across the globe.

“I was nursed by so many Filipinos here in the UK… I’d not be sitting here today if it wasn’t for so many of them,” said one.

“Filipinos make the best teachers, nannies, caregivers, and anything that relates to service,” said another.

One commenter even wrote, “We need Filipino nurses in Australia. I want them to look after me when I go to the hospital.”

Another shared: “I am a mother of three Filipino nurses. They are so dedicated to their work even when there’s no one around to check out.”

💖 “The number one priority of Filipinos is values…”

While nursing is often framed as a professional skill, many Filipinos say it’s a value system instilled at home. As one explained:

“Back home, we were raised by our parents on how to be humble and caring… The number one priority of Filipinos is values.”

This human-first philosophy turns every task—whether it’s changing bandages or simply holding a hand—into an act of genuine love.

❤️ “You’re more than just a caregiver, you’re a guardian angel!”

The praise doesn’t stop just there, as more commenters expressed their love:

“You’re more than just a caregiver, you’re a guardian angel!”

“Filipino nurses are the best.”

“So nurturing! They treat patients like family.”

“Filipino nurses impacted the world with positive vibes.”

So the next time you’re in a hospital bed, don’t just hope for a good nurse. Hope for a Filipino one. Because with Kapwa in their hearts, they don’t just care for you—they care with you.