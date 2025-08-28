‘I tried my very best’ — Jack Draper pulls out of US Open due to injury

British No. 1 Jack Draper, unfortunately, had to withdraw from the 2025 US Open due to an arm injury.

The 23-year-old athlete recently won his first-round match against Federico Gomez, but he will not be able to move forward to the second round against Zizou Bergs. Draper has been dealing with the discomfort of a bone bruising in his left arm, and the injury made it too painful for him to continue. With this, Bergs will automatically play in the next round.

On social media, Draper offered his apology and stated, “I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play, but the discomfort in my arm has become too much, and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support.”

Netizens commented on the post to extend their support to the athlete. Many remarked that they enjoyed the first round and that they wished him a speedy recovery.

One netizen stated, “Tough call, but your health always comes first. Respect for listening to your body and putting long-term well-being ahead of one tournament. The court will be waiting when you’re ready. Wishing you a solid recovery.”

“Sorry about that mate, really hope you get well soon and get back stronger and more [determined] than ever,” another netizen said.

Jack Draper’s season performance

Draper said he was proud of himself for successfully making it to the US Open this season. After his first-round match, he stated that he was now ready to compete once again despite his injury. However, the injury needs approximately eight weeks to heal, and he only had seven weeks before the start of the tournament. He tried his best to show up and play despite his injury, but he couldn’t fully recover in time for his second-round match.

Unfortunately, this was not the first time that Draper had dealt with serious injuries. He had a hip problem earlier this year, and he also wasn’t able to play any warm-up tournaments before the Australian Open started last January. However, these injuries didn’t stop Draper as he still managed to win three tough matches in the tournament, each going to five sets.

He needed to retire in the fourth round of the Australian Open against Carlos Alcaraz because of tendinitis, and after resting for a few weeks, he made a comeback by reaching the final in Doha. He also won the Indian Wells this season, his biggest title by far. In 2024, he reached the semi-finals of the US Open.