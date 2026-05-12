‘I think Singapore is the land of the Karens’ — Man says, ‘There’s such a huge culture of judging and complaining’

SINGAPORE: A TikTok video rant by a man about Singaporeans complaining and conforming to local social norms without much thought ignited hundreds of reactions, with many also arguing that resorting to criticism is partly why the country functions well.

The TikTok video calling Singapore “The land of the Karens” has fired up an online debate after the man claimed there is “such a huge culture of judging and complaining” in the country. The clip, posted on April 1 by TikTok creator @gavs.rana, has drawn nearly 25,000 views and over 200 comments on Reddit and TikTok combined, with discussions about whether Singaporeans are indeed overly critical, overly conformist, or simply practical.

In his own words, the man said, “I think Singapore is the land of the Karens. There is such a huge culture for judging and complaining, and you’re incentivised to be a bot, to be an NPC.” He then added that while saying this about Singaporeans, “It’s been so much more rewarding because I feel like an outlier just by doing this. It’s simple, just putting myself out there, and I feel rare. It’s crazy.”

The man’s remarks spread on the video platform and the Reddit forum, where commenters debated whether Singapore’s culture truly rewards conformity more than individuality.

What does “NPC” even mean?

The term “NPC” comes from video games; it stands for “non-playable character,” usually referring to background characters controlled by a game’s programming rather than independent decision-making. The term has evolved into slang for people seen as overly predictable, passive, or simply following social scripts without questioning them.

So when the TikTok video creator said Singaporeans are “incentivised to be a bot, to be an NPC,” he appeared to be referring to the way local society rewards people who closely follow accepted paths. This could mean studying hard, avoiding risk, staying within social norms, and prioritising stability over standing out.

The man’s comment also mirrors a common criticism usually aimed at high-pressure Asian cities: that efficiency and order can sometimes come at the cost of individuality. Still, some commenters pushed back against the idea that being “normal” or being conventional is somehow negative.

One commenter on Reddit argued that conformity exists partly because it works. “We complain because it works in Singapore. By complaining, things get fixed. It works. The government works, compared to other countries,” the commenter opined.

Another pointed out the irony of the original video itself. “So, this guy is complaining about other people complaining. Everything has come full circle,” while another added, “Everyone thinks they’re special.”

“It’s OK to be normal…”

One of the longer Reddit responses gained attention for defending what many online call “NPC behaviour,” or mindset.

The commenter wrote that there was “absolutely nothing wrong with being an NPC,” arguing that ordinary lifestyles provide the safest and most stable route for most people. Therefore, “It’s OK to be normal.”

The person added that middle-class stability, worker protections, work-life balance, and the five-day work week were built by large groups of ordinary people, not rebellious outliers.

The same commenter also argued that Singaporeans have gradually become more open-minded over the years despite the country’s reputation for conformity.

Seeking balance: People just want stability and a manageable life

Debates like this appear in Singapore from time to time because the country sits in a middle ground between structure and self-expression.

As Singapore rewards order, efficiency, and predictability, this system has helped create public safety, reliable infrastructure, and economic stability. At the same time, younger Singaporeans are increasingly exposed to global internet culture that celebrates individuality, personal branding, and unconventional lifestyles.

Complaining may be common among Singaporeans, even if not among all. Grumbling about transport, prices, queues, or policies may also be typical among locals, but they also believe public complaints help improve services and accountability when all else fails.

In that sense, the TikTok creator’s remarks may have resonated with many because they touched on something people, including Singaporeans, already recognise, even if others disagree with his conclusion: one side may want freedom from social expectations, while the other may see those expectations as part of why Singapore functions as smoothly as it does.

Being different may attract attention in tightly organised societies, but being ordinary is also not the insult the internet sometimes makes it out to be. Most people simply want stability, decent work, and a manageable life, as the earlier “It’s OK to be normal” commenter wrote, “I am an outlier [as well], and if there is one thing I would tell people, it is that you have to be comfortable being an outlier, otherwise conform,” and perhaps seeking that balance is the way to go without resorting to any form of absolutes.