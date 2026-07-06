‘I see this almost every day’: Singaporeans react after auntie allegedly ignores requests to lower phone volume on bus

SINGAPORE: A commuter recently shared online about a disturbance that happened on board Bus 238 from Toa Payoh Bus Interchange after an auntie was seen playing videos loudly from her phone.

According to the Facebook post, the commuter attempted to ask the auntie to lower the volume of her phone or use headphones instead, but was ignored. Moreover, the auntie also dismissed the polite request of the bus captain and continued listening with the sound turned up.

With this incident, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions about people exhibiting such behaviours on public transportation. One commented that this type of behaviour is very common with old people, especially when they ride on the MRT.

“Maybe they are deaf,” a netizen remarked.

Another netizen suggested that people in charge should have a more assertive approach to such kinds of passengers to maintain order on public transport.

“The Captain should be given empowerment to remove commuters who are disturbing other commuters’ peace of mind,” a netizen declared.

Another claimed: “I don’t know what happened to human beings’ basic discipline, especially in public nowadays.”

“Should stop the bus, and the bus driver reports using the intercom to make a report. Take a picture of the person and ask for ID, then issue a summons. This will stop old folks from turning the volume on their phones to watch videos,” a comment concluded.

All passengers are required to comply with the Conditions of Carriage from public transport operators when travelling on buses in Singapore.

According to the conditions: “Passengers shall not speak on the phone, or with other passengers, or operate any device, at a volume that causes nuisance, annoyance or inconvenience to other passengers. When using a phone or other device emitting sound onboard Public Buses, passengers should use an earpiece or headset.”

Read more about the Conditions of Carriage here.