‘I saw a woman slap her child on the MRT, what should I do?’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to ask others what they would do after seeing a mum slap her daughter, who looked like she was around five years old, in public.

In a Sunday (Jun 14) post on r/askSingapore, under the heading “Parents being violent towards kids in public,” u/runawaycauli wrote that they were on the MRT when the incident occurred and described the slap as “so loud that people around us looked.”

“She wasn’t even doing anything disruptive, not that it matters,” the post author added.

Since they felt “weird” because they did not do anything after the mum slapped her child, they went to the station office after getting off the MRT to tell the staff about it, but wondered if they had overreacted.

“The worker implied it was her child, so she can do whatever she wants (…not really true). He still said he would forward the issue and took down my contact info. I work with children, so maybe I felt it was important to at least say something… think it’s tricky, but what would you do in this situation?”

Many people have since responded to the post, expressing sympathy toward the child but also saying that it’s a complicated situation, since intervening may cause the parent to get angrier and lash out against their child even more.

“Yelled at a mother for slapping and screaming at her kid for not doing well in school. SHE THEN TURNED TO HER KID AND YELLED, ‘SEE LA! SEE WHAT YOU MADE ME DO!’ She then scurried away, dragging her kid,” wrote one.

Others, nevertheless, thanked the post author for their concern.

“A couple of years ago in Hong Kong, I saw a dad yank his daughter’s ponytail, and I went to the school that I recognised the uniform of. The school knew the man’s situation and set up a discussion to see how they could help them. Hoping it made a difference in the girl’s life. Your act may seem useless now, but who knows who will come to their aid at one point? Good job,” wrote one.

One reminded the post author of Singaporean law, writing, “It is illegal in Singapore. You should intervene. You should call the police. You may need to remind them of the laws in Singapore, as many think this is ok.”

“The Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA) defines a child as someone who is below 14 years of age and a young person as someone who is aged 14 years and above, but below 18 years old. Child abuse is defined as any act of commission or omission by a parent or caregiver that would endanger or impair the child’s or young person’s physical or emotional well-being. Child abuse may be in the form of physical abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, s e x u a l abuse, and neglect,” says the website of the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Those who have reason to believe a child is being abused may call the National Anti-Violence Helpline at 1800-777-0000.

“Calling the helpline is the first step to prevent or stop any abuse. If the child’s life and safety are in imminent danger, please call the Police at 999 immediately,” MSF adds.

More information about reporting possible abuse cases may be found here. /TISG

