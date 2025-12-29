‘I promise to be a better husband than my dad’: Singaporean son slams father for having an affair 

SINGAPORE: A son has sworn on social media that he would never be like his father after witnessing how he completely betrayed his mother’s trust by cheating on her with another woman.

“I cannot find it in my heart to accept that what he is doing is morally right,” he wrote in his post on NUSWhispers. “If I get married, I [have] promised myself to be a better husband than my dad and not make the same mistakes.”

For context, the son revealed that his mother has known about the affair since last year, after his father admitted it.

Although arguments have erupted over the situation and his mother has openly expressed her pain, the son said she ultimately chose to “quietly tolerate it rather than proceed with a divorce.”

Despite the ongoing affair, the family continues to live under the same roof, which has made day-to-day life increasingly tense for the son.

He said his father regularly sends voice messages to his mistress in hushed tones, but the messages are still loud enough for everyone at home to hear. On top of that, his father often goes out late at night, sometimes returning only after midnight.

“My mom just turns a blind eye to all this, pretending nothing happened,” the son wrote. “They (my mom and dad) still go out on dates and have a social life together, and only these suspicious actions provide any evidence that he is still cheating on her, but I know she still finds it sad when he does these things.”

The son also admitted that he finds the situation “intolerable,” especially when he hears his father sending voice messages.

One time, he recalled, his mistress even posted a photo with him on Facebook and tagged him.

Deeply disturbed by this “blatant behaviour,” he said he has been coming home late at night just to avoid seeing or speaking to his father.

“[This] is making me depressed,” he expressed. “I know it is their problem to solve, but it has been affecting me mentally.”

Determined to break free from the tension at home, the son shared that he plans to move out next year with both his mother and younger brother.

“I have been working a few years, and my brother is entering the workforce next year. My mother is a housewife, and I really hope to move out with them in 2026 so that she can have a happier life without him,” he said.

“My father is paying for the household expenses now, but once my brother starts working, hopefully we can get a place of our own, and get them a divorce.”

“Tell her to stop being a doormat and consult a lawyer.”

As of writing, the post has gained 652 reactions, 133 comments, and 44 shares.

In the comments, netizens were divided. Some suggested he allow his mother to make her own decisions and move out if he could no longer cope with the situation.

One said, “In some cultures and generations, divorce is still a stigma. The best thing you can do is emotionally support your mother. I learnt from my own mother that she would rather be ‘together’ in name than be a ‘divorcee’ — she used the term as if it were a cancer.”

Another added, “To keep yourself sane, the best way is to ignore it. Just do what a son needs to do. There are reasons why your mum chose to turn a blind eye, so respect her decision and stand by her.”

Conversely, others disagreed and supported the man’s plans. One advised, “You and your brother need to sit your mum down and tell her exactly this — how it’s making you depressed. Then tell her to stop being a doormat and consult a lawyer. She won’t be left penniless.”

They added, “Your father will still need to pay her maintenance, and she will get proceeds from the flat. Then call a locksmith, and the next time your sperm donor goes to his mistress, change the locks. He can sleep on the streets.”

Another commented, “Start collecting evidence of your father’s affair, so it can be useful in future court cases.”

A third suggested that he take things a bit further, saying, “Shame him in front of other relatives, especially if his parents are still alive. Confide in your grandparents about the situation.”

