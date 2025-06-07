‘I now look forward to the next stages’ — Kim Le Court takes victory in the first stage of the Women’s Tour of Britain

- Advertisement -

GLASGOW: Kim Le Court won the sprint race against Kristen Faulkner on the first stage of the Tour of Britain Women as the two riders broke away on the final major climb of the race day.

Le Court, riding for AG Insurance-Soudal, and Faulkner, riding for EF Education-Oatly, gained their lead on Langburn’s Bank, which is about 37 km from the finish line in Redcar. With her win, Le Court expressed: “I am very happy, not just with this victory, but also with being back here… We came into this stage with a plan and executed it perfectly. I attacked, had Kristen come with me, and we managed to hold off the chasers, both of us being strong engines.”

The athlete added: “It was pretty close at the finish, but I am delighted I could pull it off. I now look forward to the next stages, where we want to fight for some more good results.”

With the recent outcomes, Kim Le Court now leads the four-stage Tour of Britain Women by five seconds.

In a social media post shared by Lloyds Tour of Britain, it stated: “Your Lloyds Tour of Britain Women Stage 1 winner… Kim Le Court 💚🇬🇧 #ToBW”

Netizens commented on the post and remarked: “Bravo Kim 👏🔥,” “Congrats 🥳 well done 👏,” and “Dang, girl is on FIRE 🔥this season 🙌.”

Highlights of the race

Stage one of the 82-km Tour of Britain Women began in Dalby Forest and ended in Redcar, and the route has two classified climbs. The race came alive on the descent before the second climb, Langburn’s Bank.

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) attacked with 37 km to go and was later joined by Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) and Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek). Le Court went on the climb alone, winning the Queen of the Mountains points. Faulkner then rejoined her on the descent, and the pair gained about 30 seconds on the chasing group.

The peloton couldn’t close the gap despite the efforts from FDJ-Suez and Movistar. Faulkner almost crashed into a traffic island with 15 km to go, but Le Court waited for her break partner, knowing she needed the help.

The breakaway duo worked together to reach the finish line. Le Court launched the sprint first and held off Faulkner for the win. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) placed third from the peloton.

Here are the final rankings after the stage one race:

Kim Le Court (MRI) AG Insurance-Soudal, in 1:59:05 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly, at same time Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, +5s Linda Zanetti (Sui) Uno-X Mobility Cat Ferguson (GBr) Movistar Millie Couzens (GBr) Great Britain Megan Jastrab (USA) Picnic PostNL Ally Wollaston (NZl) FDJ-Suez Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Sarah Van Dam (Can) CERATIZIT, all at same time

Here is the general classification list after stage one:

Kim Le Court (MRI) AG Insurance-Soudal, in 1:59:05 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly, +5s Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, +14s Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ, +17s Linda Zanetti (Sui) Uno-X Mobility, +18s Cat Ferguson (GBr) Movistar Millie Couzens (GBr) Great Britain Megan Jastrab (USA) Picnic PostNL Ally Wollaston (NZl) FDJ-Suez Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco, all at same time