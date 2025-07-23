‘I need to recover physically and mentally’ — Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Canadian Open

The 2025 Canadian Open recently lost another top player when world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament. The Spaniard announced that he won’t compete in Toronto and will focus on his recovery after a tough start to the season.

On social media, Alcaraz shared: “After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year. I have small muscles issues and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and to my fans in Canada, I am very sorry. I will see you next year!”

The athlete’s fans showed strong support for the athlete’s decision to prioritise his well-being, with many praising him for taking a much-needed break. One simply told him to “get your much needed rest,” while another wrote, “Really appreciate that you are finally putting your health and well-being first… You deserve this well earned break. With you always.” Others echoed the sentiment that stepping back is a sign of strength, not weakness, with one comment reading: “Pushing your body week after week catches up with even the strongest… Tennis can wait. Your health can’t.”

However, there are also comments stating that many big names have already dropped out of the Canadian Open this year. One remarked: “Too many big names dropping out of the Canadian Open. We only have 1.”

Another said: “Poor Canada is going to have no one there to watch at this point”

Carlos Alcaraz is among several top players who withdrew from the 2025 Canadian Open due to injuries and the need for recovery. The tournament previously announced that world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 6 Novak Djokovic have also pulled out due to the same reasons. No. 5 Jack Draper is going to miss out on the competition as well because of an arm injury.

With these top players withdrawing, the leading contenders for the Canadian Open are No. 3 Alexander Zverev and No. 4 Taylor Fritz, assuming they will not pull out. Out of the two, Zverev holds an advantage, having won the Canadian Open in 2017.

World No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti and No. 9 Holger Rune will also compete. Among Canadians, Denis Shapovalov (ranked No. 27) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 28) will aim to claim the title in their home country.

The Canadian Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, ranking just below the Grand Slams in importance. It is common for some athletes to skip the event to rest.