‘I need to prove that I didn’t receive my food?’ M’sian woman asked for picture of missing order

SINGAPORE: Like many of us, a woman in Malaysia had a hankering for a certain dish one day. Finding a good offer, she placed an order, and a short while later, a delivery rider informed her that he had dropped it off, complete with a photo. In an ideal world, she would have brought it into her home and eaten it, end of story.

But no. When Ms Ah Lee, an influencer, looked for her food, it was nowhere to be found, and when she tried to ask for a refund, she was asked to send evidence of her missing order.

“How do you prove something doesn’t exist?” Ms Lee asked in a social media video that has since gone viral.

In it, she characterised her “most absurd dining experience” to date as a meme come to life.

The post author explained that on the day that she was craving some Hokkien mee, she found an offer on ShopeeFood for the dish for only RM33 (S$10), which she promptly ordered. Thirty minutes later, she received a notification from a delivery rider, along with a photo of a white plastic bag containing food and a receipt placed near a wall.

Ms Lee then went out to collect her order, but found nothing. This prompted her to check more carefully the photo sent by the delivery rider. Then she realised the photo did not show her house, which meant her order had been sent to the wrong address.

“My Hokkien mee was just taken by someone else. Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? The person who got mine surely enjoyed it!” she said in the video.

She then endeavoured to contact the delivery rider, who answered neither her calls nor her texts. This led her to request a refund from ShopeeFood.

However, she was asked to provide photo evidence that she did not receive the order. Taken aback, she asked the agent to repeat what they had said, and was told, again, that she needed to present proof that her order did not arrive before her refund could be processed.

She wondered if she needed to upload a blood sugar test to show that she’s starving and hadn’t eaten the food she had ordered.

“To prove something that doesn’t exist is really hard. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, but I still had to comply in hopes they’d process the refund,” Ms Lee said in her video.

She then snapped a picture of an empty space outside her home and was subsequently refunded the amount she had paid.

“Malaysia really is full of surprises,” she added.

/TISG

Read also: I’m human, not animal’ — Customer tells food delivery rider who left the food order on the floor