‘I kept fighting’ — Iga Swiatek still on track for fourth consecutive French Open title after intense comeback

- Advertisement -

FRANCE: Tennis star Iga Swiatek continues her run for her fourth straight French Open title after an intense comeback win against Elena Rybakina.

In a thrilling match, Rybakina dominated the game after a strong first set, leaving Swiatek troubled. However, the defending champion found her way back to the game and prevailed with a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory.

With this, Swiatek expressed: “I needed to do something to get back into the game and with her playing like that I didn’t have a lot of hopes but I kept fighting.”

The athlete added: “I was patient enough to stay in the game, stay focused, and use any opportunity that came.”

- Advertisement -

Iga Swiatek just turned 24, and this win is a great way to celebrate her birthday. In a social media post, Swiatek shared her birthday celebration with a caption: “Feeling like 24🥳.”

Netizens shared their birthday wishes for Swiatek and said: “All the best and good health, Iga You are a wonderful, unique and humble Person, I will keep my fingers crossed for you until the end of the world and one day longer, always with you ❤️🎉🎈👏💥🌞🧡💖🎂🌹🥂❤️ (translated),” “Happy Birthday Iga! May all your wishes come true 🎉,” “What a beautiful age! Such a beautiful girl! The beautiful Champion! Happy birthday Iga! 🔥🎂💐 (translated),” and “Follow your dreams, celebrate your successes, enjoy life💝💝💝🎂🎂🎂 (translated).”

Highlights of the match

Elena Rybakina came out strong at the start of the game. She earned three break points after holding serve confidently, which allowed her to take the lead. Throughout the match, Rybakina maintained her momentum as Swiatek tried to respond, yet struggled to keep the pace in the first set.

Iga Swiatek did not back down and showed her resilience as she earned a break point in the fourth game, when Rybakina mishit a high ball into the net. She also showed signs of a comeback and she held serve. Swiatek took control in the second set and took the lead for the first time in the match.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Swiatek held on and stayed strong in the final set. The athlete remained focused and determined and successfully completed a touch comeback win after a stressful match.

In a social media post made by the Roland-Garros, it stated: “JAZDA IGA! 🇵🇱.”

Netizens commented on the said post. Some shared their experiences while watching the trilling match and others expressed their support to the athlete. Few of them said: “I had a million heart attacks watching this match 😭,” “IGA is a champion, come today come tomorrow nothing will ever change that🔥💪,” “THAT WAS THE MOST STRESSFUL 2 HOURS OF MY LIFE,” “Congratulations, Iga, you fought like a lioness 🔥 What an emotion. You made yourself a birthday present ❤️ (translated),” “🔥🔥🔥🔥 Iga great match today!” and “So proud of you!! ❤️🔥.”