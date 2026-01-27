// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
30.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: 'I just want my son to be released' by 8World News YouTube video @ 8worldSG
Singapore NewsFeatured NewsMalaysia
4 min.Read

‘I just want my son to be released’ — 70 y/o father rides from JB to SG at 2 am for over 10 years to see his son for 15 min in Changi Prison

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: A story first told in 2023 is circulating again on Facebook, drawing fresh attention to a father in Malaysia who has spent more than a decade riding into Singapore in the dark to see his imprisoned son for 15 minutes.

According to 8world News, the man is Cheong Kah Pin, now about 70 years old. He wakes up at 2 am, rides his motorcycle from Johor Bahru, and crosses the Causeway to Changi Prison. By around 3 am, he reaches a petrol station opposite the prison and waits there until prison visiting hours begin at 8 am.

His son, Cheong Chun Yin, was arrested in June 2008 at Changi Airport for smuggling heroin and was later sentenced to death. At the time, Chun Yin was 24. Cheong told 8world News that his son believed he was helping a friend’s boss deliver gold bars to Singapore and was promised RM8,000 (S$2560) for the job. The package, however, turned out to contain drugs.

After several appeals, Chun Yin’s death sentence was commuted in 2014 following changes to Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act. He is now serving life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane. Under Singapore law, a life sentence can be reviewed after 20 years, meaning Chun Yin’s case may be reviewed in 2028.

See also  Lee Kuan Yew: "We’re only the descendants of illiterate, landless farmers in Fujian and Guangdong”

Cheong said he chose to ride out in the early hours because of his age and his old motorcycle. “I’m old, and when I ride the motorcycle, I am afraid I will knock into others or vice versa,” he told reporters. “I come early and ride slowly. There’s a petrol station beside the prison, and I will sit there and wait.”

Each visit lasts just 15 minutes. Still, Cheong has made the trip every two weeks for over ten years. And over that time, he has watched the area around the prison change. Trees have grown taller. Old buildings have been torn down. The petrol station remains his waiting point. “I am also familiar with the staff at the petrol station, and he sometimes buys tea for me,” Cheong said, calling the staff his “kawan” (friend).

The case reshaped Cheong’s life. To fund his son’s legal defence, he sold three houses he had bought after years of farm work. He now rents a small home in Johor Jaya for about RM700 (S$223) a month. To get by, he harvests vegetables twice a day and sells them at a nearby public market.

He also spoke about a loss that still weighs on him. Cheong’s mother, close to 90, died five months before the interview. Her last wish was to see her grandson released, but Cheong could not fulfill her wish, he said tearfully.

See also  A landmark move for unity or a restriction on free speech? — Singapore’s new law to racial harmony

When 8world News shared the story online, it drew more than 1.5 million views. Messages poured in. Some offered money. Others offered to arrange transport so he would not have to ride alone in the dark. In a follow-up video, Cheong broke down while listening to public voice messages, including those from Singaporeans offering help and support.

Cheong, however, declined every offer. He said, “I don’t want to trouble you all. Seeing you all care for me has already made me very happy. I don’t want anybody’s money… I just want my son to be released.”

If people insisted on helping, Cheong suggested something simple instead: visit his vegetable stall at Pasar Awam Taman Johor Jaya, which operates from 3 am to 10 am and again from 5 pm to 10 pm.

As the story resurfaced, the Facebook post drew a fresh wave of public response. Some still offered practical help, including a spare room in the east where Cheong could rest until visiting hours began. Others suggested helping him set up tele-visits through the Singapore Prison Service system, which allows 30-minute video calls.

Several commenters spoke more broadly about justice and mercy, saying they believed in second chances and that each case deserved individual review, especially after more than a decade served.

See also  Welcome to SickTok where cats are slapped and strangled

Many were also struck by the quiet endurance of a father who has aged alongside his son’s sentence, describing the story as a reminder of a parent’s willingness to give up his own comfort and health, and even years, simply to remain present as one wrote:

“This is a reminder to us how great a Father’s love is. He sacrificed his life for his son,” while another added, “A father’s love is rarely seen, but when it is, you can tell that their love can be equal to or, if not stronger than, that of a mother.”

The story has resonated again because it touches the hearts of many beyond one family. It speaks to how punishment extends beyond prison walls, and how parents continue to carry the weight of their children’s mistakes long after the courts have ruled.

In Cheong’s case, love has taken a steady, quiet form, measured not in words but in years of waiting before dawn, as he makes his only request: “I hope the Singapore government will give my son another chance so we can reunite one day.”

Watch Cheong’s heartfelt story in the three-part series below:

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared...

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Revenge quitting: Employees strike back against toxic workplaces

SINGAPORE: Revenge quitting is on the rise. Employees are...

Are Gen Z workers’ parents getting a little too supportive with their children’s job interviews and work?

The youngest generation in the workforce, more commonly known...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //