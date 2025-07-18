// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 18, 2025
32.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram/onsjabeur
Sports
2 min.Read

‘I haven’t truly felt happy on the court’ — Ons Jabeur to take a step back from professional tennis

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Tennis player Ons Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, has announced that she is taking a break from professional tennis. 

On her social media account, she said: “For the past two years, I’ve been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges. But deep down, I haven’t truly felt happy on the court for some time now.” 

The athlete added: “Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now, I feel it’s time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living.” 

Jabeur also acknowledged and thanked the support that she received from all her fans on her sporting journey: “Thank you to all my fans for understanding. Your support and love mean the world to me. I carry it with me always.”

“Even while I’m away from the court, I’ll continue to stay close and connected in different ways, and share this journey with you all,” she added. 

Netizens expressed their support in the comments section. One netizen commented: “Wishing you peace and healing, Ons 🫂 you’ve truly made history in your own way!” 

See also  Darren Ong, SG’s new world bowling champion, 16 years after Remy Ong

Another netizen remarked: “Your health, mental and physical, is the most important thing! Get back soon but no pressure ❤️” 

Billie Jean King, the former American World No. 1 and a renowned figure in tennis, also showed her support by commenting: “Sending you our support and wishing you a healing break. You’ll return stronger than ever.” 

Athletes such as Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova, and Naomi Osaka commented as well: “We will miss you ❤️”,  “We love you ❤️”, and “You make everyone happy just by being Ons!” 

Others also expressed their support, encouraging Jabeur to prioritise her well-being and reminding her that she had already inspired millions. Many acknowledged that the decision couldn’t have been easy, sending her love, strength, and warm wishes for her journey ahead.

In her tennis career, Ons Jabeur has had many injuries after reaching her best ranking. The athlete stopped playing in September last year due to a shoulder injury. In 2023, she hurt her calf. This caused her to quit her match against Jasmine Paolini at the Miami Open in March, though she was winning. 

See also  Singapore's talented Thai kickboxers keen on dominating the rings at Muay Thai Festival

Her latest and last match also ended early as she had to stop while losing in the first round of Wimbledon against Viktoriya Tomova.

With this, Jabeur admitted: “I’m really sad. It doesn’t really help me with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do, even though it was a very tough season for me. So I hope I’m going to feel better and we’ll see what’s going to happen.” 

Hot this week

In the Hood

‘Be my boyfriend tonight’ — Open solicitation by foreign women at Orchard Road sparks public concern

SINGAPORE: A growing presence of foreign women openly soliciting...
Sports

World marathon record-holder Ruth Chepng’etich suspended for positive doping test

Distance runner Ruth Chepng'etich, has been suspended after testing...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Be my boyfriend tonight’ — Open solicitation by foreign women at Orchard Road sparks public concern

SINGAPORE: A growing presence of foreign women openly soliciting...

12 new millionaires as Toto jackpot snowballs to over S$12.7 million but goes unclaimed

SINGAPORE: As no one won the jackpot in the...

Indonesian domestic helper jailed for stealing over S$30,000 from employer’s sister-in-law

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was sentenced to...

GrabFood rider helps lost 6-year-old twins wandering Sembawang alone at 1am

SINGAPORE: A GrabFood rider who stopped at a red...

Business

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

© The Independent Singapore