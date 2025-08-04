‘I have a degree but no job, and toxic parents — is it just me, or is adulthood in Singapore broken?’

SINGAPORE: “I’m still so lost on what to do with my life.” A young man posted on Reddit.

According to many, the “correct path” was to get a college degree in user experience and game design, a practicum that should last for at least a year. He did all that and even secured some freelance work in childcare. On paper, it appears like a rock-hard groundwork, but after graduation, the truth sets in. The job market was vicious. Not a single discussion with potential employers had come through, even for entry-level roles. And soon, the sense of being trapped—not just career-wise, but personally—began to weigh heavily.

The silent weight of expectations

The poster opened up about his home life, where “noxious” family outlooks have seriously surfaced. His parents didn’t appreciate the value of his chosen field of study and dismissed its significance. Arguments bubbled up, and for the first time, he began to see how deeply his immediate environment had affected his mental health and sense of self. The solution in his mind was clear: “I need to leave or I will never be able to grow and become stronger.”

The post kindled a wave of responses. There were no judgments, just empathy and reassurance.

You’re not alone in feeling lost

One commenter mildly reminded, “Feeling lost in your early twenties is incredibly common, perhaps more so than you realize.” Others boomed the sentiment: even netizens who are in their thirties admitted they still haven’t figured things out. “Every age can feel lost,” someone noted, “and it’s not unique to Singapore.”

The existing job market, more than a few pointed out, is exacting across industries. Even with a 1.5-year practicum under his name—an extensive experience for any fresh graduate—many young professionals are struggling to find a position. It’s not about the lack or absence of talent or the non-existence of ambition. It’s just the ill-fated reality of a competitive and volatile economy.

Redefining success and self-worth

What emerged in the responses was a joint call to redefine what achievement and success look like. One netizen said, “Sometimes knowing what you want to do with your life can be simply accepting the flow… It doesn’t have to be something grand.” In a world infatuated with 5-year campaigns and instantaneous success stories, that reminder is like a breath of fresh air.

There was also a robust hint of encouragement to make mental well-being a top priority. Many of the Redditors advised the original poster to contemplate moving out if at all possible, knowing the mental and emotional toll of a toxic home atmosphere. “If given an opportunity, move out at once,” one netizen recommended. “I think staying with your family is affecting your mental health.”

It’s okay not to have it all figured out

The thread, originating from one individual’s candid admission of doubt and indecision, turned into a digital campfire where unfamiliar persons congregated to say, in different ways: “You’re not crazy. You’re not alone, and you’re not failing.”

For anyone in their twenties—or beyond—feeling ‘jammed,’ behind, or lost — it’s normal. It’s human, and it’s okay. Growth seldom tracks a straight line. From time to time, the boldest thing people can do is acknowledge uncertainty and insecurity. But keep going anyway.