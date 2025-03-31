‘I hate this company so much!’ — Intern upset about working 6 days a week for just S$600/month

SINGAPORE: An accounting intern took to social media to vent about how exhausting her job is and how little she’s getting paid.

On Monday (March 24), she shared on r/SGexams that she works six days a week, including weekends and public holidays, all for just S$600 a month.

“I know it’s all about building your portfolio and gaining experience, but like bro, six days a week including weekends and ph??? Also, can I mention how we are only allowed to have one MC per month, and for subsequent MCs, it will be deducted from the already low base pay of $600???” she wrote.

She also said that she pleaded with her lecturer to help her find another company before her internship started because she was worried about being overworked.

“I literally begged my lecturer…and all she told me was ‘No more already. They won’t make you work six days la’ but look at me now,” she continued. “I hate internships and this company so much.”

“What kind of company still has a 6-day week?”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor surprisingly shared that he was getting lower pay than the writer. He said, “We need to speak up cause when I interned, I got paid biweekly. Five to six days per week, 8 a.m -5.30 p.m., and only $200.”

Others, meanwhile, urged her to ‘name and shame the company’ on social media, with one Redditor saying, “Six days including ph??? S$600?? That’s insane! Company reveal, please.”

Another commented, “That’s crazy to work! This company is really squeezing interns dry.”

However, others argued that her pay was reasonable since it was similar to what they had received during their internships. The only thing that stood out as unusual was her workdays.

One wrote, “Pay seems about right – but six days a week doesn’t sound good. My pay was the same as yours, but it was Monday to Friday.”

Another said, “That must be a joke! What kind of company still has a six-day week?”

According to Indeed, the average monthly salary for an intern in Singapore is S$1,228 as of 2025. The report also noted that the area with the lowest average intern salary is Toa Payoh at S$886 per month, while Woodlands has the highest, with interns earning around S$1,720 per month.

