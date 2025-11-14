‘I hate all pickleball players’—Resident complains about group playing till nearly 10pm at HDB court

SINGAPORE: A resident shared on TikTok how he was unable to sleep well due to a group of pickleball players continuing their game late into the night.

In a TikTok video posted by user @oddom.2, several people were shown still playing pickleball at a multi-purpose court near an HDB block. The user added his sentiments as text in the video, stating: “It’s almost 10 pm and I can’t sleep because of these pickleball players… Some of us need to get up early BTW.”

He also captioned the video: “I hate all pickleball players.”

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. One comment declared that 10 p.m. is still within the public court’s operating hours, and that the lights go out at exactly 10 p.m.

A similar comment stated that if the lights are still on, the players are allowed to continue playing.

Another netizen remarked that instead of recording, he should have talked to the players calmly and respectfully about his concern.

“Headphones, a soundproof room, earplugs. All can work. Change something you can control, bro,” a comment suggested.

Furthermore, one netizen admitted that pickleball has already received many complaints.

“Why not let the authorities do something about the issue… Adjust the timing and build covered courts. They cannot let the issue go unaddressed. Residents are citizens who work too and need rest at home,” the comment concluded.

Pickleball is gaining popularity in Singapore because it is a fun and easy sport for all ages and skill levels. However, as more people take it up, some locals welcome it, while others are increasingly concerned about issues like noise and the need for dedicated pickleball courts.

Read more about the rising popularity of pickleball in Singapore here.