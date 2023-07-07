“I get that it’s unprofessional and all but I just can’t help it” — Netizen asks Singaporeans for advice on how to stay awake at work

SINGAPORE: An online user has turned to Singaporeans for advice on how to stay awake at work. Can anyone else relate?

A Reddit user turned to Singaporeans on an online news forum on Monday (July 3) to ask for advice on staying awake at work. “Genuine question here.” the post read. “I can’t seem to stay awake at work no matter how hard I try. I usually doze off in the morning and after lunch (2-3p.m) for like 10 mins at a time.”

The netizen also shared that despite trying different things, none seemed to work. “I’ve tried everything: getting 7 hours of rest, 5 cups of coffee,” the post read. “I get that it’s unprofessional and all but I just can’t help it.” The Reddit user then added, “Doesn’t help that I’m an intern hahahaha. Anyone have any advice? Thanks in advance.”

Many netizens flocked to the comments section to advise. “(You’re) probably just not used to it,” said one. “I had a hard time adjusting to office hour life during my internships and also when I started work after NS. I don’t know the remedy but (it) goes away after we get used to it.”

Other netizens, however, shared similar insights, with a few suggesting that the intern get checked for sleep apnea. One or two brought up sleep issues. “If you’re perpetually sleepy throughout the day, you could be suffering from improper sleep,” said one.

“Have you tried going to the sleep clinic? I think many people suffer from some form of sleep apnea. I tried taking coffee to combat sleepiness, but it created caffeine dependency. Also, if you can find a space to power nap, that might be helpful. The 10-15 min nap can be very beneficial.”

Other users suggested that the culprit is carbs. “Sounds like a carb crash to me,” said one. “Get off the carbs bro, thank me later.”

“Avoid heavy lunch that consists of noodles or rice!” said another. “Experienced this before, I’ve cut carbs and I’m awake at work. Walk around if you have to!”

Still, a third wrote, “Cut out carbs from your diet. Worked for me and as an added bonus effect, you lose weight too.”

Still, a few others encouraged the intern to keep moving as much as possible. “I’ve realized keeping myself busy works. Always be doing something; don’t give yourself the opportunity to be idle,” said one. However, the intern replied saying “Oh man, I really think it’s because I have nothing to do too. But as an intern, I’m not really trusted with much except research.”

