‘I feel so worthless’: Singapore grad, 26, says 9 months of unemployment and health issues are pushing them to breaking point

SINGAPORE: Nine months into the job hunt and seven months after graduating with a marketing degree, one 26-year-old says they are still stuck in limbo, sending out applications, getting ghosted, and watching the weeks slip by with no full-time offer in sight.

Sharing their experience on a local forum, the graduate said they knew the market was tough, but did not expect it to be this discouraging. “I know the market is bad, but I didn’t expect it to be this bad. I have applied for some office roles, but they don’t seem to have vacancies, and most ghosted me. My degree is in digital marketing, and yes, it’s a private degree.”

Dealing with pain while dodging pressure at home

The graduate said they eventually picked up a part-time job at a shoe retail shop just to stay afloat while job hunting, but that came with its own problems.

Standing all day has made their plantar fasciitis (a painful foot condition) way worse, to the point where they are constantly in pain. “I’m limping around most of the time,” they said.

They also admitted they started taking on more shifts partly to avoid being at home, where their parents have been constantly “grilling” them about not landing a job after nine months, which has only added to their “stress and anxiety.”

But things have taken a turn for the worse lately. The pain in their feet has gotten so bad that they cannot even walk properly anymore.

“I can’t walk without limping,” they said. “My manager asked me what happened, and I told her I got plantar fasciitis and that my feet are a bit sore. She asked me to take an MC and rest up. However, she also mentioned that if I can’t get back to work for a while, she will have to let me go.”

“Therefore, not only will I become jobless, I will be tortured with my parents’ nagging and complaints at home. I don’t think I will be able to go through such an ordeal.”

As their problems continued to pile up, the graduate admitted they had started to lose hope.

“These few days, I have developed dark thoughts,” they wrote. “I feel so worthless and kind of sad that my life has turned out this way. How to find motivation to live?”

“Use this time to deep dive into projects and certifications.”

To help them get through the slump, several Singaporean Reddit users jumped in with some much-needed encouragement and perspective.

“This is a chapter, not the whole story. I know it’s hard to see past today, but I’m sure things will get better someday,” one said.

“I’ve been there with parents breathing down my neck and doing a random retail job after a degree. Honestly, first thing, get your foot sorted, see a polyclinic doctor, and log it as a real condition. While you rest, spam-apply to gov-stat boards, contract roles, and even internships for conversion. Use this time to deep dive into projects and certifications, build a small portfolio site, and blast it in every app,” another advised.

“Those dark thoughts are momentary. Don’t succumb to them. There are always ups and downs to life, and you are currently facing a phase where it’s building you up to be stronger. Stay focused on your goal of landing a job you want and work towards it. Step by step, not giving up. At the end of the struggle, you will find your joy,” a third added.

In other news, a 30-year-old woman who is currently supporting her parents has turned to social media for advice after a scam wiped out her entire savings, leaving her in deep financial and emotional distress.

Posting anonymously on the NUSWhispers Facebook page on Tuesday (March 31), she shared the full extent of her family’s situation. She explained that she has long been the main source of financial support for her parents, who, according to her, have “very little savings” of their own.

Read more: ‘I’m their CPF and retirement’: Scam wipes out 30-year-old SG woman who is supporting parents