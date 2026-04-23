‘I feel shattered’: Singaporean opens up on Reddit after father’s cancer diagnosis

SINGAPORE: A deeply emotional post shared on Reddit has resonated with many, after a user opened up about their father’s recent stomach cancer diagnosis and the helplessness of watching a loved one make choices that feel self-destructive.

The post, raw and unfiltered, captured a moment many fear but few are prepared for: the sudden shift from everyday life to confronting illness, mortality, and the limits of control.

A heartbreaking sense of helplessness

The writer described feeling shattered after learning about their father’s condition, especially as details about the stage of the cancer remain unclear. What made it harder was not just the diagnosis itself, but the apparent disconnect between concern and action.

Despite promises to adopt a healthier lifestyle, the father reportedly continued smoking, drinking sugary drinks, and eating unhealthy food, sometimes even hiding these habits.

For the writer, this created a painful emotional conflict. On one hand, there is a desperate urge to “fix” the situation and extend a loved one’s life. On the other hand, there is the growing realisation that control may be limited, or even impossible.

The fear of loss loomed heavily throughout the post, with the writer expressing anxiety, grief, and a sense of being completely overwhelmed.

“You cannot carry this alone”

Many netizens responded with empathy, acknowledging both the emotional weight of the situation and the limits of what one person can do.

“You need to take some deep breaths and stay strong. We cannot be responsible for someone else’s life all the time,” one commenter wrote, gently reminding the writer that responsibility has its limits, even when it comes to family.

Another added, “There will come a time when things will look really bleak… You will cry. And then you have to be well again,” offering a sobering but compassionate perspective on grief and resilience.

These responses reflect a difficult truth: loving someone does not mean being able to control their choices or outcomes.

Between control and acceptance

A recurring theme in the discussion was the tension between wanting to enforce healthier habits and respecting a loved one’s autonomy.

One netizen shared a perspective that’s both difficult and honest: “If he’s already so old, then perhaps the best thing to do is to let him live the rest of his years happy, rather than force him to eat things he dont wanna eat and be miserable.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that while healthier habits are important, they may not always be realistic, especially later in life or after a diagnosis.

“Let him eat what he wants… love isn’t imposing what you think is best for your loved one, but understanding why they do the things they do, and meeting them somewhere in the middle,” one comment read.

The idea that love sometimes means letting go of control can be one of the hardest lessons to accept.

The importance of honest conversations

While acceptance was a common theme, some commenters also encouraged open communication.

“Sit down with him and have a sincere conversation… Does he want to get better and live longer, or does he just want to live out his life the way he wants it to be?” one user suggested.

Rather than focusing solely on rules or restrictions, these conversations can help families better understand each other’s priorities; having these discussions will let you know whether they want to prioritise longevity, comfort, or quality of life.

Learning to navigate love in difficult times

There is no easy answer in situations like this.

Balancing care with respect, hope with realism, and love with acceptance is incredibly and painfully difficult. What the discussion shows, however, is that many people have faced similar struggles, and that there is space for both grief and growth.

Sometimes, helping a loved one is not about controlling their choices, but about being present, having honest conversations, and finding small ways to support them on their terms.

And for those carrying the emotional weight, the reminder from strangers online is simple but important: you don’t have to go through it alone.