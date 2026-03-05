‘I feel dejected’: Man in his 40s says ‘poor credit score’ cost him his job and future career opportunities

SINGAPORE: A man in his 40s shared on social media that he feels deeply “dejected” because his poor credit score has not only caused him to lose his job in 2024, but it has also prevented him from finding new employment.

The married father of three recounted his experience on the r/SingaporeRaw forum on Tuesday (Mar 3). In his post, he explained that after his company conducted its annual credit screening, they discovered that his credit card debts had exceeded “three months of his salary.” As a result, he was immediately dismissed.

Since then, he has struggled to secure a new full-time job because nearly every company he has applied to conducts a credit check as part of their hiring process.

“I am lost. And I feel hopeless,” he wrote. “I managed to get a very menial job that has no pre-employment credit check, but the pay is not enough to cover my expenses. I don’t see a way out of this, as I cannot secure better employment. Some people have very bad criminal records and they can still secure good jobs. But I have a poor credit score and I am ultimately rejected for all the jobs I applied for.”

He added that he has recently received a verbal job offer that could change his life, but the offer is contingent on a credit check. He fears that this opportunity might also fall through, which would leave him at yet “another dead end.”

The man also mentioned that he has defaulted on loans multiple times and has been close to losing everything, including his family, his home, and his sense of stability.

“I tried to sell my house to settle my debt but HDB refused to extend an HDB loan to me to downgrade; hence, I am stuck. I am trying to appeal this but the process is tiring and long,” he wrote. “I just come home and smile every day to my family but I know I’m dying inside.”

Despite acknowledging that he is “the author of his own misfortune,” the man hopes that employers will still give “people like him a chance to work hard.”

“Sell everything that can be sold.”

Many commenters reached out to offer support and reassure him that his situation, while painful, is not permanent.

One encouraged him to stay strong, writing, “Hang in there, bro. Things always get better and it is always possible to climb out of a hole. My dad was also once in a bad place; he’s doing great now. In time things will get better.”

Another commented, “Hang in there, stay positive; sometimes when it looks like there is no hope, you will turn it around. I’m just surprised about the credit check because I have never encountered it personally in 20 years.”

Beyond emotional support, some users also offered straightforward and practical advice. One suggested that the man take a hard look at his finances and consider selling off anything that could help reduce his debt burden.

“Sell everything that can be sold,” the user wrote. “If the house can be sold, move to a small house that can be paid off fully so there’s no need for a loan. Go for a 3-room or even 2-room. If your wife isn’t working, now is a good time to start.”

Another commenter added, “You need to work 2 jobs. I did that for 3 years. It can be done. When I did that, I worked every day except for CNY. Day job plus another job in the evenings and I managed to save S$4000 every month.”

