‘I don’t feel scared at all’: Video of Indian woman in SG walking home alone at 3 am goes viral

SINGAPORE: On Saturday (Jan 3), after an Indian content creator living in Singapore posted a video of herself walking home at 3:00 a.m., the clip received a lot of attention back home.

Ms Jain, who goes by @theroamingtoes on Instagram, wrote in a text overlay that she felt “completely safe,” adding, “as a woman, this sense of safety at night isn’t something I ever take for granted.”

According to the Gallup 2025 Global Safety Report and the WPS (Women, Peace, and Security) Index, Singapore is one of the top, if not the number one, country around the globe where women feel safe. Almost all (97%) women in Singapore said that they feel safe walking alone at night.

Ms Jain explained more in her caption, saying that as she walks home alone even at 3:00 a.m., she has no second thoughts and does not look behind her to check if someone is following her.

She added, “I don’t feel scared at all. Back in India, I would never even think of stepping out alone at this hour, but here it almost feels normal, and that’s the thing; in Singapore, this is not a luxury. It’s just a regular part of life. A level of safety I don’t take for granted.”

She also wrote that it is not Singapore’s tourist attractions that cause her to love the city-state but safety.

What commenters are saying

Her post has since received over a thousand comments on Instagram, with many agreeing with Ms Jain about how safe Singapore is, and others wishing that the same safety standards would be set in India.

“Singapore is a unique and very safe country. The punishments and fines are strict, and they are given quickly — unlike in our home country. I wish the rest of the world could be as safe as Singapore,” wrote one.

“I hope India’s leaders will implement such values and make India a safe and secure country,” another added.

“It’s true……I used to go to the hospital at midnight for emergencies… Singapore is completely safe at night,” a woman chimed in.

“My sis is living there for almost 4 years and told me the same thing too. I’m worried most of the time, but she told me it’s the safest country & the best ever place to live,” another wrote.

An Instagram user warned Ms Jain, however, against walking home at that hour.

“It’s still not a good idea to walk around at 3 am. Singaporeans, by and large, don’t take such unnecessary risks. Even this is a discipline to learn. To behave and to not bring danger on to self and others,” they wrote. /TISG

