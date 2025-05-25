‘I don’t even have time to breathe’ — Singaporean worker says his burnout has led to daily anxiety

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Feeling burned out and mentally exhausted, a troubled worker took to social media to share how his demanding job has pushed him to the brink, causing him to develop anxiety just from the thought of going to work.

“I started to develop anxiety even to go to work. It’s almost like I don’t even have time to breathe once I step into the office,” he wrote in a post on r/askSingapore.

The worker shared that in recent months, several of his colleagues have quit, and with no new hires brought in to replace them, the remaining team has been forced to take on the extra workload.

“I am very tempted to just quit and look for a new job because it’s taking a toll on my mental health (overbearing colleagues and horrible management),” he added. “Given the job market in Singapore, am I even making a sane decision?”

He also shared that some of his coworkers had dismissed his concerns and labelled him as ‘fragile,’ which has made him question his own feelings.

“Am I being fragile, as my colleagues once said?” he asked the community.

“Trust your gut instinct, and if you need to quit, do it.”

The post struck a chord with many Singaporean Redditors, who flooded the comments section with messages of solidarity, reassurance, and first-hand accounts of how toxic work environments had similarly impacted their mental and physical health.

One Redditor passionately urged the worker not to internalise the negative labels others had placed on him.

“No, you are not weak or fragile,” they wrote. “Please don’t let people or yourself gaslight yourself about how you feel. At burnout, your body will show. It’s not just mental, it will also start manifesting physically.

I have had recurring pain since I hit burnout in my previous job. This back pain now worsens every time the current workload starts to get too much. Listen to your body, please. I know quitting can be a privilege. If you can’t just take off, you need to start setting boundaries to look after yourself first.”

Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “No! You’re not being fragile. I don’t know why, but Singaporeans love to flex enduring stressful, demanding jobs as if they’ll get a gold medal at the end of it all. It’s toxic. I’ve been in your position before, and trust me when I say the effects of anxiety are long-lasting. It can take years for you to fully heal, especially if you have been enduring it for a very long time. Health is wealth.”

A third Redditor shared, “I had a job where it caused anxiety, and when I clocked out, I arrived home and threw up from exhaustion/anxiety. Trust your gut instinct, and if you need to quit, do it. ”

Some also advised him to start job hunting while still employed so he would have some financial security and a smoother exit when the time came.

Workplace anxiety

According to medical professionals, workplace anxiety can show up in many different ways. You might feel a constant sense of worry, dread, or hopelessness, as if you’re stuck in a situation with no clear way out. It’s also common to feel tense, paranoid, easily irritated, and to have difficulty focusing on your tasks.

As the stress builds, your body might begin to respond too, with symptoms like muscle tension, fatigue, or even panic attacks.

If any of this feels familiar, it might be a good time to pause, check in with yourself, and think about getting some support. In Singapore, you can reach out to the Samaritans of Singapore at 1-767 (they’re available 24/7), call the Institute of Mental Health at 6389-2222, or visit Mindline.sg for useful tools and resources. Remember, you don’t have to go through this alone, and help is always within reach.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)