SINGAPORE: After uploading photos of dirty dishes and trays at a hawker centre, an online user shifted the blame away from workers, pointing instead at management for not hiring enough cleaners. His post sparked a wave of responses, with others debating whether workers, management or the tray return system was at fault.

Online user Jack Chng posted the photos on a complaint group on Thursday (Jan 9), showing a corner stacked with dirty plates, utensils, trays, and trash. “I don’t blame the workers (they work non-stop),” he wrote. “I blame the management for not hiring enough workers.”

The post drew attention from other users, many of whom defended the workers. “Yes, correct… what do you expect 70- to 80-year-old people to do?” one commenter wrote. “They’re already old and should be at home enjoying time with their grandchildren, not working.”

Another added, “It’s the employers’ problem. Employees should at least rest for 15 minutes every two hours! You try standing for eight hours a day.”

Others noted that the difficulty in hiring cleaners contributes to the issue. “Nowadays, nobody wants to do the cleaner job because it’s tiring and dirty. Management should consider better working conditions,” one said.

However, not everyone agreed. Some defended management, arguing that finding workers for such roles is challenging. “You think it’s easy to hire people for this?” a user questioned. Another added, “Low pay—who wants to work? Want cheap? This is what you get.”

A smaller group pointed fingers at the tray return system, calling it ineffective. “Don’t blame the management; they have their limitations,” a commenter argued. “Blame the one that initiated this failed exercise. It’s a stupid move—it created a messy appearance and bird problems.”

Despite differing opinions, the post highlights the complexity of maintaining cleanliness at hawker centres and raises questions about how to create sustainable solutions.

