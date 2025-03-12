PHILIPPINES: In a historic turn of events, former Philippine President Mr Rodrigo Duterte has been extradited to The Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC). This development marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of international justice, particularly concerning allegations stemming from his controversial war on drugs.

Arrest and extradition

Mr Duterte was apprehended at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon his return from Hong Kong. The arrest was executed based on an ICC warrant alleging responsibility for widespread extrajudicial killings during his tenure as president from 2016 to 2022. According to NBC News, estimates suggest that thousands lost their lives in the anti-drug operations, with figures ranging from 12,000 to over 30,000, depending on the source.

The Philippine government, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, facilitated the extradition, underscoring its commitment to international obligations. The Times reported that Mr Marcos Jr stated that the decision aligns with the country’s dedication to upholding justice and accountability on a global scale.

Reactions from supporters and critics

The arrest has elicited mixed reactions across the Philippines. According to The Guardian (TG), Vice President Ms Sara Duterte, Mr Duterte’s daughter, condemned the arrest, describing it as an affront to the nation’s sovereignty. She expressed concerns over foreign entities intervening in domestic affairs, emphasising that her father should have been tried within the country’s judicial system.

Public opinion in the Philippines remains divided. Supporters of Mr Duterte view the extradition as an external intrusion into national matters, while critics see it as a necessary step towards justice. Social media platforms have become battlegrounds for these opposing views.

In The Independent Singapore’s Facebook post, one user commented, “He did the right thing; he hates drugs, that’s why he saved the country from drug pushers.”

Another wrote, “Anyway, this will sharply divide opinions. Many support ‘Dirty Harry,’ whom they consider their hero.”

Sara Duterte, the former president’s daughter and current vice president of the Philippines, has been vocal in her condemnation of her father’s arrest and extradition to The Hague. According to Al Jazeera, she described the transfer as being done “by force,” asserting that her father should have been tried in local courts rather than being handed over to foreign authorities.

She stated, “This is a blatant affront to our sovereignty and an insult to every Filipino who believes in our nation’s independence.”

Veronica Duterte, the youngest daughter of the former president, took to social media to express her distress over the situation. She accused the authorities of “kidnapping” her father, highlighting concerns about his health and the manner in which he was being transported.

Meanwhile, families of the victims have expressed a mix of relief and cautious optimism following Duterte’s arrest. ABS-CBN reported that in a statement, they described the arrest as an “answered prayer for justice,” acknowledging it as a pivotal moment in their prolonged struggle for accountability.

Ms Sarah Celiz, who lost two sons to the drug war, shared her mixed emotions of sadness and relief upon learning of Duterte’s arrest. In a report by The Guardian, Ms Celiz stated, “I cried because of so much joy and sadness. Sadness because we lost our loved ones… joy because he is now where he belongs.”

This stark contrast in perspectives has led to protests, online debates, and intensified political rhetoric, revealing the deep fractures within Philippine society. As the legal proceedings in The Hague unfold, the nation remains at a crossroads—caught between demands for justice and the enduring loyalty of those who see Duterte as a national hero.

International implications

Mr Duterte’s extradition to The Hague sets a precedent in international law, reinforcing the ICC’s role in addressing alleged crimes against humanity. According to Reuters, the ICC’s investigation, initiated in 2021, focuses on the period between 2016 and 2019, during which the most severe allegations of extrajudicial killings occurred.

This development serves as a cautionary tale to leaders worldwide, highlighting that actions perceived as abuses of power may lead to international accountability. TG notes that the ICC’s intervention underscores the global community’s commitment to upholding human rights and challenging impunity.

Legal proceedings ahead

At The Hague, Mr Duterte will undergo judicial proceedings to determine his culpability concerning the charges. According to Reuters, the ICC’s process involves pre-trial hearings, followed by a trial if sufficient evidence is presented. Legal experts anticipate a complex and lengthy trial, given the gravity of the allegations and the high-profile nature of the case.

The outcome of this trial holds significant implications for the Philippines and the international community’s stance on human rights violations. A conviction could reinforce the ICC’s authority and deter future leaders from engaging in similar conduct.

Mr Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and extradition to The Hague signify a pivotal moment in the global fight against impunity. As the international community watches closely, the forthcoming legal proceedings will test the efficacy of international justice mechanisms and their ability to hold powerful figures accountable for alleged crimes against humanity.

