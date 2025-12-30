‘I cook and do the laundry’: Woman conflicted after boyfriend proposes 50/50 financial arrangement

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Singaporean woman has admitted to having second thoughts about her relationship after her 35-year-old boyfriend unexpectedly told her that he would like to split all household expenses equally in the future.

In a post on the SingaporeR Reddit forum, she wrote that she is not used to the “50/50” arrangement because, in all her previous relationships, her partners preferred to be the primary financial providers.

“I’ve always worked and enjoy working, but I was never expected to contribute financially to shared expenses. I mainly used my income for personal savings or wants,” she explained.

She added that her boyfriend raised the financial expectations at a time when she is currently taking a break from work.

“He’s generous and supportive….[but] I’m feeling conflicted because this is different from what I’ve experienced in past relationships, and I’m not sure how to navigate this expectation,” she said.

“I cook and do the laundry (i.e., just putting it in the washing machine and dryer lol). I also clean the house, as I’m a neat freak. Other than that, I’ve never had a relationship where I have to pay for things, but I do give gifts for, like, special occasions.”

Seeking advice, she asked, “For those who’ve been in similar situations, how did you approach aligning financial expectations with a partner when your relationship norms differed?”

“How about you just let go of the relationship?”

With the cost of living continuing to climb and dual-income households becoming more common, many couples today choose to split expenses or contribute based on what each person can afford, rather than sticking to traditional roles. Still, as the woman’s post shows, adjusting to that mindset is not always easy.

To help her think things through, several readers weighed in with their own perspectives.

One person suggested having an open conversation, saying, “I would discuss both sides’ expectations and try to see if there can be a compromise. Perhaps this could be a deal breaker if both sides cannot come to an agreeable solution.”

Another commented, “Going 50/50 or otherwise, I think there’s no right or wrong, as long as you and your partner are aligned.”

“This is one of the topics I would usually bring up at any date (assuming it’s a serious date and looking into a long-term relationship), and if it’s not aligned and there’s no way to compromise, I feel there’s no need to pursue and waste time.”

A third added, “How about you just let go of the relationship? Clearly, you aren’t happy with contributing financially, and he’s not happy you aren’t contributing financially. There’s a nontrivial mismatch of expectations between the both of you. People have broken up because of mismatched financial expectations.”

In other news, a 25-year-old man has opened up online about his ongoing financial struggles, sharing that his father has repeatedly taken his hard-earned savings over the years, leaving him emotionally exhausted, financially strained, and uncertain about his future.

Posting anonymously on Reddit’s r/askSingapore forum on Friday (Dec 26), the man explained that he has been working since his polytechnic days and has now held a full-time job for almost a year. Despite earning a steady income, he said he has never been able to build any meaningful savings.



Read more: ‘I can’t even enjoy my 13th-month bonus’: Singapore man struggles to save as father keeps asking for money