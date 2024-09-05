;
Celebrity

Hyun Bin revealed to play independence fighter Ahn Joong Geun in new Harbin trailer

September 5, 2024

Actor Hyun Bin takes on a demanding new role in the upcoming film ‘Harbin,’ portraying the Korean independence fighter Ahn Joong Geun, as reported by Allkpop.

The film follows a group of local freedom fighters on a mission to assassinate the Japanese commander in the Chinese city of Harbin. Meanwhile, intelligence agents from opposing factions attempt to thwart their efforts, determined to eliminate any resistance.

Prior to its release in South Korea in December, ‘Harbin’ will have a special screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, directed by Woo Min Ho, known for his work on ‘The Man Standing Next’ (2020), features a star-studded cast including Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Park Jung Min, Jo Woo Jin, Jeon Yeo Bin, and others. “Harbin” will open in theaters across Korea in December.

Charismatic performances

Hyun Bin is a renowned South Korean actor who has captivated audiences worldwide with his charismatic performances and handsome appearance. Born Kim Tae-pyung, he gained widespread recognition for his role in the romantic comedy television series ‘My Name is Kim Sam-soon’.

Hyun Bin has showcased his acting range through various genres, including romantic comedies, action thrillers, and historical dramas.  His popularity extends beyond South Korea, making him a prominent figure in the Hallyu wave.

Some of his most popular works include ‘Secret Garden’, ‘Crash Landing on You’, and ‘Confidential Assignment’.

Hyun Bin is known for his private nature, but he has been in high-profile relationships, including with actress Son Ye-jin, whom he married in 2022.

