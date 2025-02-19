KOREA: According to Soompi, the upcoming drama Hyper Knife has offered a first look at Sol Kyung Gu in his compelling new role!

A gripping medical crime thriller, Hyper Knife follows the intense rivalry between two brilliant yet volatile minds—Doctor Se Ok (Park Eun Bin), once a rising star, and her former mentor Deok Hee (Sol Kyung Gu), the man responsible for her downfall. When fate reunites them after six years, their turbulent relationship takes a dramatic turn.

Unmatched expertise

Sol Kyung Gu portrays Choi Deok Hee, a world-renowned neurosurgeon admired for his unmatched expertise. Though once dedicated to Se Ok, he later cast her aside without hesitation. Their unexpected reunion stirs deep emotions, fuelling the drama’s tension.

Newly released stills capture Choi Deok Hee’s commanding aura—from his piercing glare at Se Ok to his distant, emotionless demeanour. His formidable presence only heightens anticipation for the series.

Describing his character, Sol Kyung Gu revealed, “I saw him as someone detached from society and personal relationships.” He further explained, “To add complexity, I focused on his flawed, human side.”

A sense of absolute trust

His co-stars praised his performance. Park Eun Bin shared, “Working with him was reassuring and truly rewarding.” Park Byung Eun, who plays Han Hyun Ho, added, “His voice, emotions, and gaze create a sense of absolute trust. Acting alongside him is an honour.”



Sol Kyung Gu is a South Korean actor known for his work in film and television. He has received critical acclaim for his acting skills and has won several awards, including Best Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Baeksang Arts Awards.



Hyper Knife premieres March 19—stay tuned for more updates!