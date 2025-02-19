Entertainment

“Hyper Knife” unveils Sol Kyung Gu as a socially detached neurosurgeon

ByLydia Koh

February 19, 2025

KOREA: According to Soompi, the upcoming drama Hyper Knife has offered a first look at Sol Kyung Gu in his compelling new role!

A gripping medical crime thriller, Hyper Knife follows the intense rivalry between two brilliant yet volatile minds—Doctor Se Ok (Park Eun Bin), once a rising star, and her former mentor Deok Hee (Sol Kyung Gu), the man responsible for her downfall. When fate reunites them after six years, their turbulent relationship takes a dramatic turn.

Photo: Instagram/Disney Plus Korea

Unmatched expertise

Sol Kyung Gu portrays Choi Deok Hee, a world-renowned neurosurgeon admired for his unmatched expertise. Though once dedicated to Se Ok, he later cast her aside without hesitation. Their unexpected reunion stirs deep emotions, fuelling the drama’s tension.

Newly released stills capture Choi Deok Hee’s commanding aura—from his piercing glare at Se Ok to his distant, emotionless demeanour. His formidable presence only heightens anticipation for the series.

Describing his character, Sol Kyung Gu revealed, “I saw him as someone detached from society and personal relationships.” He further explained, “To add complexity, I focused on his flawed, human side.”

A sense of absolute trust

His co-stars praised his performance. Park Eun Bin shared, “Working with him was reassuring and truly rewarding.” Park Byung Eun, who plays Han Hyun Ho, added, “His voice, emotions, and gaze create a sense of absolute trust. Acting alongside him is an honour.”

Sol Kyung Gu is a South Korean actor known for his work in film and television. He has received critical acclaim for his acting skills and has won several awards, including Best Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Hyper Knife premieres March 19—stay tuned for more updates!

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Lee Dong Wook’s upcoming office rom-com ‘The Divorce Insurance’ unveils new poster and confirms premiere date

February 19, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Kim Min Ha and Lee Junho to co-star in exciting new drama

February 18, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Save Our Screens: Cathay Cineplexes launches S$100 voucher deal for 10 movies, popcorn, and drinks

February 17, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

In the Hood

HDB flat seller leaves belongings in common areas for over a year now, says neighbour

February 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

ELD warns against scam message about voter status, advises public to check official website

February 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

S$150M Enterprise Compute Initiative to help Singapore firms “leverage AI more,” expand globally, and pursue M&A

February 19, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Woman in China fears hidden cameras in hotel, builds DIY tent to block surveillance

February 19, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.