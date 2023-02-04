Hybrid vs Electric Vehicles — Value Champion Compares

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding electric vehicles as of late. However, are they the best option for you, and how do they stack up against another green alternative — the hybrid vehicle?

Let’s explore.

Hybrid vs Electric Vehicles

Hybrid vehicles are a cross between standard cars and electric vehicles. It is mainly powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE) combined with an electric motor that generates energy while driving to be stored in its batteries.

Electric Vehicles (EVs), on the other hand, do not possess internal combustion engines at all. They are solely run on an electric motor and a battery pack. While EVs also use regenerative braking to increase power efficiency, an EV’s main power source is its battery, which can be recharged at a charging point using electricity from the power grid.

Pros and Cons of Hybrid Cars Vs Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicle Electric Vehicle Environmental Impact Produce tail-pipe emissions Zero tail-pipe emissions Fuel Efficiency More fuel efficient than an ICE car

Able to make use of their batteries to extend the time between having to refuel. More energy-efficient than both a hybrid and an ICE car

Able to convert over 77% of electrical energy into driving power. Maintenance Same amount of maintenance as an ICE car required Less maintenance required.

Ensure that tires are rotated often as EVs tend to be heavier and have greater wear and tear on their tires Convenience and Flexibility Greater flexibility. Able to fuel up and go within minutes Less flexibility. More time required for charging

Fast charging ports for on-the-go charging not as readily available as petrol kiosks Rebates and Incentives Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) ARF rebate of S$15,000 for Band A2 vehicles Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) ARF rebate of S$25,000 rebate for Band A1 and S$15,000 for Band A2 vehicles EV Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI) An additional 45% rebate on their ARF, capped at S$20,000. The minimum payable ARF of S$5,000 has been waived for EV buyers.

In terms of environmental impact, maintenance costs, energy efficiency and incentives & rebates, the EV comes up top.

However, one factor that might influence users into going for a hybrid vehicle is the sheer convenience it offers while being less harmful than its ICE counterparts.

As they are mainly powered by the internal combustion engine, you can fuel up at a petrol kiosk within minutes, the same way you would with an ICE car.

EVs, in contrast, have to be charged, be it through slow overnight charging at charging stations or fast chargers at petrol kiosks. While Singapore is ramping up the availability of charging stations islandwide, not all petrol kiosks have started to integrate fast charging stations yet.

Would a Hybrid or Electric Vehicle Better Suit You?

Hybrid and electric vehicles are both good options for buyers looking for more environmentally friendly cars.

Hybrid vehicles are likely to offer more flexibility as they can be powered by petrol and batteries. Meanwhile, electric vehicles offer greater rebates when purchasing and lower maintenance costs.

Ultimately, choosing the two depends on your personal needs and preferences.

If You Are a Single Working Person

If you are a single working person, an EV might be a good option. Often as a single working person, you spend a lot of time during the week with your car parked at work or overnight at home.

As one of the biggest concerns with EVs is the accessibility of charging stations, if you can charge your EV whenever it’s idle and parked for long periods of time, you will be much less dependent on on-the-go charging. It is best if you live in a landed property, have other overnight charging options available to you or work in an office with charging ports available.

If You Have a Family

If you have a family, you might want to consider a hybrid card. Families with children often find themselves driving short distances up to multiple times a day to drop their children off at their various after-school and weekend activities.

The savings from a hybrid vehicle is mainly derived from not having to refuel at a petrol station as often as a standard ICE car. Hybrid vehicles can only travel on a fully electric capacity for short distances.

Not only that, but you would also not have to worry about recharging your EV while on the go and can fall back on the hybrid car’s petrol-fueled engine over longer distances.

