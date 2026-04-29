Husband demands refund on deceased wife’s hair salon package

SINGAPORE: A widowed husband has been trying to get a refund for his deceased wife’s haircut package, but luck was not on his side after nearly six months. A spokesperson from the hair salon admitted that the package had expired, and out of goodwill, had agreed to transfer 50% of the payment, but the husband refused.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 50-year-old husband shared that his wife passed away from lung cancer last September, and he contacted beauty, hair salons, and gyms in Singapore and Malaysia to get a refund for his wife’s packages before her death.

Case details

Last October, the husband inquired about the details of the package his wife signed up for, pretending that he was her. As per the salon’s reply, his wife purchased a package, which included five colouring sessions and five hair treatments.

“According to the package information, my wife signed the contract in August 2023, and she started cancer treatment in September. The doctor also instructed her not to apply any irritating products, so I believe she never used the package at all,” the husband admitted, who then revealed himself to the salon in November and learned that the package cost $990.

The husband then contacted the salon to inquire about the arrangements needed because his wife had passed away. The salon initially said that they needed to pass the message to the management. When the husband tried to follow up several times, the salon claimed that they were busy.

“I feel that if they really wanted to handle it, they wouldn’t have dragged it out for so long; it’s a bit irresponsible,” he said.

When the reporters contacted the salon, the person in charge admitted that they had contacted the husband and agreed to transfer a 50% refund, but the husband was unwilling to accept the offer.

Furthermore, the salon pointed out that the package had already expired and that there were clear terms and conditions in the contract stating that a refund would not be possible.

In response to this, the husband felt the hair salon had delayed the situation for quite some time now; that’s why he was unwilling to accept the refund and wanted the salon to apologise.

Other related news

In other related news about Singapore complaints, there was a report where a restaurant along Geylang Road charged a child with S$2 for drinking his own water, reportedly due to a no outside food and drinks policy.

Even though it was understood that the restaurant stated that customers are not allowed to bring their own food and drinks, the members of the public expressed their thoughts and opinions about this matter.

Read more about the news story here.