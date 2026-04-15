Child charged $2 for own water at Geylang restaurant under no outside drinks rule, netizens have mixed views

SINGAPORE: A restaurant along Geylang Road has come under scrutiny after a child was charged $2 for drinking his own water, reportedly due to a no outside food and drinks policy.

Even though it was understood that the restaurant stated that customers are not allowed to bring their own food and drinks, the members of the public expressed their thoughts and opinions about the subject matter. Several people stated that the restaurant had the right to set rules for its business, but others also felt that a customer should not be charged simply for drinking his own water.

In an interview reported by 8world, a 77-year-old said that it is understandable for businesses to have rules and regulations that every diner should abide by. If a diner disagrees with these rules, it is best not to patronise the restaurants and choose elsewhere.

However, another member of the public, a 73-year-old, also declared that it seemed unfair for customers to be charged for bringing their own water, especially if it is due to medical reasons. She said: “Two dollars is too expensive! It’s unreasonable; I only need a few sips.”

Furthermore, there are others who believe that bringing your own water should be free. A 40-year-old pointed out that some of the customers are used to bringing water and not other beverages because buying plain water from restaurants can be expensive.

“If I have three children, it would be a burden if each of them had to buy plain water,” she admitted.

Charging children S$2 did not sit well with other members of the public, given the fact that many children may not be used to the drinks provided by the restaurant. Many believed that it is better for restaurants to turn a blind eye in these kinds of circumstances.

In a separate case, a woman said she was shocked after being charged S$378 for a roast meat platter at a Chinese restaurant, claiming she was not told the price beforehand.

Read more about the news story here.