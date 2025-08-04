// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 4, 2025
Photo: Instagram.com/worldathletics
Hurdles reigning champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clinches victory in the 400-m flat at the US trials

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently won the 400-m event at the US track and field trials and gained her spot at the World Athletics Championships. 

The reigning hurdles champion decided to run the flat 400 rather than participate in her signature 400-m hurdles, and she took the lead during the race after the first 100 m. With this, she finished with a season’s best of 48.90 seconds, just two tenths behind the American record of Sanya Richards-Ross in 2006. 

Moreover, athletes Isabella Whittaker placed second with a final time of 49.59 seconds, and Aaliyah Butler placed third with a time of 49.91 seconds. 

With her achievement, the athlete expressed: “It just takes reps… Everyone talks about the American record, of course, but that’s going to come when it’s going to come. I think this year and this event has taught me patience. I’ve learned a lot about myself, and I’ve learned a lot about the 400.”

Now, the 25-year-old Olympic champion will participate in the 400-m event at the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Tokyo this September. 

On social media, World Athletics shared this exciting win with a caption: “48.90 🔥The 400m hurdles world record holder, @sydneymclaughlin16, is heading to her third #WorldAthleticsChamps, but for the first time in the 400m flat 👀 The only athlete to dip under 49 seconds, she finished just 0.2 seconds off the US record she is looking to break 💨” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Athletics (@worldathletics)


Netizens expressed their support in the comments section. One netizen declared: “This lady is easily my 2nd favorite athlete in the world after Tobi Amusan. Sydney is on fire!!!🔥 🤗” 

Another netizen remarked: “She’ll break the American record at worlds!!” 

There were also netizens who commented their thoughts and opinions about Sydney’s performances. One admitted: “She may break the US record, but I don’t think she has the speed for the WR.” 

Another netizen asked: “Is she bored with the hurdles?”, which gained a response stating: “Yeah. What’s there to achieve anymore?” 

More race updates

In similar news, Paris Olympic champion Masai Russell won the women’s 100-m hurdles with a time of 12.22. Athlete Grace Stark came in second with 12.31, and Alaysha Johnson in third place with 12.36. 

Furthermore, Nikki Hiltz defeated Sinclaire Johnson in the women’s 1,500 m with a final time of 4:03.15. Johnson finished the race with a time of 4:03.77 seconds. 

In the men’s races, Jonah Koech won against Ethan Strand and Cole Hocker in the 1,500 event with a final time of 3:30.17. Strand finished with a time of 3:30.25 while Hocker finished with a time of 3:30.37. 

More so, Reggie Jagers threw a distance of 66.85 m to win the men’s discus, and Chase Jackson claimed victory in the women’s shot put with a throw of 20.84 m. In the women’s triple jump, Jasmine Moore leapt with a winning distance of 14.68 m. 

