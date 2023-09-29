hunter-biden-sues-rudy-giuliani-for-laptop-invasion

Hunter Biden is suing Rudy Giuliani for computer fraud in a never-ending laptop saga. He filed the lawsuit on September 26.

The sitting president’s son has brought a number of lawsuits against several people for encroaching into his personal data which unfortunately houses a slew of embarrassing photos and videos that have made its way into the media.

Giuliani and his attorney Bob Costello have both been named as defendants in the suit and have been accused of contributing to the “total annihilation of Hunter Biden’s digital privacy.”

The suit states that the duo have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over the data.

The Laptop Saga

The suit was filed in California’s federal court.

“Hunter Biden has previously refused to admit ownership of the laptop. I’m not surprised he’s now falsely claiming his laptop hard drive was manipulated by Mayor Giuliani, considering the sordid material and potential evidence of crimes on that thing,” said Giuliani’s adviser Ted Goodman.

Biden also sued the Inland Revenue Service over alleged “unlawful disclosures” made by whistleblowers who accused government prosecutors of derailing the investigation.

Current charges on Biden

Biden is currently facing three felony gun charges. In addition, the threat of more criminal tax charges also looms ahead.

Giuliani also facing other lawsuits

The ex New York City mayor has also been named in two defamation suits amounting to $4 billion for his role in pushing conspiracy theories in relation to voting machines rigging the 2020 election.

A defamation civil suit brought by two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss which they won makes Giuliani liable to pay $200,000 in penalties and legal fees. There will be another trial in December to determine any additional damages.

His own lawyer, Costello also filed a lawsuit against him, asking for almost $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees.

