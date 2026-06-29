Hundreds queue up for free durians at Tampines fruit stall

SINGAPORE: Who would’ve thought that a simple fruit like durian will cause waiting times and long queues from the public? This is what happened and will continue to happen because a fruit stand located in Tampines will give away a number of durians for free every day from the end of June to August.

The durian stall has started giving away free durians since June 19. The 25-year-old stall owner admitted that the event was mainly to attract younger people to eat durians, as reported by Shin Min Daily News. It was stated that as long as people line up, everyone will have a chance to receive two durians for free with no restrictions.

The young owner remarked: “More than half of the people in line are elderly, but we are also seeing young people joining the line, which is exactly what we hope to see.”

The other person in charge of the stall also declared that this is their way to give back to the community, especially during these difficult times.

Peak season for durians

This event is expected to last until August because there is a sufficient supply of durians this season. The stall is said to deliver about 800 kilograms to one ton of durians every day, which are from famous villages of Bentong, Pahang and Muar, Johor.

People are starting to line up an hour or two before the stall opens. Initially, each person was allowed to take three durians, but to avoid anyone leaving empty-handed, the limit has now been changed to two durians per person.

Durian is really easy to spot in Singapore, especially during this durian season. More Singaporean locals have been eating it in recent years, and it is no longer just eaten fresh from the shell, as many desserts now use durian flavour, making the King of Fruits even more popular in the country.

Other related news

In similar news related to community initiatives, there was a report where a 21-year-old set up a social media page to help save more than 100 stray cats in the western factory area and is eager to raise $200,000 to help these animals.

“These cats did not choose this life. But today, we can choose differently for them. Please help us get them out in time…Thank you for being their chance,” the campaign declared.

Read more about the story here.