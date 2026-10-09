Hundreds queue for Pokémon cards in Singapore, but some leave empty-handed as queue disputes draw police

Aiah Bathan | October 9, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Trading cards have been very popular among the younger generation nowadays, and Pokémon has joined the fun, resulting in fans lining up for hours just to get their hands on their desired items. However, due to the number of people joining the trading card craze, some members of the public have been complaining about unclear queuing rules, and there was a recent report of complaints at Bedok Mall. According to some, people already queued at six in the morning, in hopes of purchasing cards, but still left the mall empty-handed. Moreover, there were also reports of disputes over the order of queuing, and it prompted the police to take action.

Local 7-Eleven stores were the first ones to sell the trading cards, followed by other stores who said that they would sell limited-edition Pokèmon 30th anniversary cards, said Shin Min Daily News.



One Pokèmon enthusiast, a 42-year-old housewife, admitted that she went to a store in advance to check out the limited-edition card; however, she saw that there were already about 200 people who queued overnight.

When she arrived at another store in Bedok, she still saw a long queue, but she was advised by the guard that people weren’t allowed to queue yet because the mall was not open yet. When she returned a few hours later, she found that the line had grown, and that there had even been a dispute due to the regulations during queuing, which alerted the police. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Even though she queued as early as six in the morning, she was one of the people who returned empty-handed, given that the cards became unavailable in a short period of time.

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In other related news regarding public concerns, there was a report that frustrated members of the public who commute daily are aiming for greater awareness among those who use their phones while walking. On Reddit, a netizen claimed: “Put your phone down. Look in front. Walk. When you are standing still again, then you can use the phone.” Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the subject matter. Read more about the news story here.