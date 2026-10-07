In the Hood | 2 m read

‘Look up from your phone’: Online plea gains traction as commuters vent over blocked walkways

Aiah Bathan | October 7, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Frustrated members of the public who commute daily are aiming for greater awareness among those who use their phones while walking, abruptly stopping in the middle of public transport areas, resulting in delays, especially during peak hours. On Reddit, a netizen voiced out his complaint about this kind of incident, singling out his experience at the Jurong East interchange stations, and admitted: “Literally, what conversation are you having on FaceTime that's so important you had to do it from the staircase. There is enough space for three people in front of you and the line behind you is so far back, human rights are still being debated.”

The netizen further added: “Put your phone down. Look in front. Walk. When you are standing still again, then you can use the phone.” With this, other netizens also shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences, sparking a very interesting discussion about the subject matter. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

One comment claimed that unless there are laws or fines, people will not be considerate and it is very disappointing. “These people assume people will walk around them when there is already 0 space. Selfish people with a lack of self and spatial awareness are what ruins my day every morning,” one claimed. A commenter also mentioned those people who walk in a huge group or side by side, and then they don’t give way.

There’s no space for you to walk by,” the netizen stated. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. One more netizen declared that there are only two scenarios that a person needs to be on their phone constantly: life-and-death situations and needed updates on meetups and appointments.

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“The rest isn't important to micromanage by seconds or minutes,” the netizen added. “I’m watching society turning into black mirror zombies every day. It’s sad and depressing,” a comment concluded. This discussion highlights a growing problem for daily commuters. Whether there are stricter rules or more self-awareness regarding using one’s phones on public transport, netizens agree that something must change for people to have a smoother and easier commuting journey.