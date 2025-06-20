Saturday, June 21, 2025
Photo: Stomp-Justin
Huge snake found coiled inside car engine at Ubi Avenue workshop

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A routine car servicing took a wild turn on Monday afternoon (June 17) when a large snake was discovered coiled up inside a car engine at 53 Ubi Avenue 1.

The reptile was spotted at around 3.15pm, according to Justin who told Stomp that his friend had brought the car to a nearby workshop for servicing. Mechanics were about to begin work when they made the surprising discovery under the bonnet.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) was quickly called in to assist with the safe removal of the snake. A video shared by Justin with Stomp shows Acres officers calmly lifting the snake out from the engine compartment.

“Big one eh,” one of the men can be heard saying as the snake wriggled in protest, clearly unsettled by the sudden attention. Another officer said, “Let it work itself out,” as they carefully handled the animal.

After a few tense moments, the team managed to guide the snake into a cage. Asked if he had been frightened by the encounter, Justin said, “Not me.”

It is unclear how the snake ended up in the engine bay, but such incidents are not unheard of in Singapore, where reptiles may seek out warm or sheltered spaces.

In response to such encounters, the National Parks Board (NParks) advises members of the public to remain calm and maintain a safe distance from wild snakes. According to NParks, snakes are generally not aggressive and will not attack unless provoked.

Those who come across native wild animals in need of help or find abandoned exotic pets are encouraged to contact the ACRES Wildlife Rescue Hotline at +65 9783 7782 between 7am to 1am daily. For urgent cases involving snakes or wildlife that persist in an area, NParks’ 24-hour animal response centre can be reached at 1800-476-1600.

