Temasek-owned Surbana Jurong launches yet another global search for next leader as latest CEO also retires

SINGAPORE: Surbana Jurong Group (SJ Group) has begun a global search for a new group chief executive officer following the announcement that current CEO Sean Chiao will retire on July 31.

In the meantime, the company said its chairman, Chaly Mah, will take on the role of executive chairman on an interim basis to oversee the group’s key operations while the search for Mr Chiao’s successor is underway.

Interestingly, Mr Mah had said back in 2023 that Mr Chiao himself had been chosen as CEO after a “rigorous global search”. The position had been vacant since Mr Chiao’s predecessor, former group CEO Wong Heang Fine, retired in September 2022.

Reflecting on his three-year tenure, Mr Chiao described leading the organisation through a period of significant change as a privilege.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to lead SJ through a transformative chapter in its history,” he said.

He added that one of his proudest accomplishments was bringing the organisation together under the One SJ strategy.

The One SJ transformation programme is a major initiative aimed at bringing the organisation’s businesses and brands under a unified operating framework.

As part of the transformation, the group refreshed its senior leadership team and reorganised its operating model into a globally integrated structure. According to SJ Group, these changes have strengthened its standing within the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

The company’s progress has also been reflected in its international ranking. SJ Group was placed 24th in the latest list of the Top 225 International Design Firms compiled by Engineering News-Record, which ranks firms based on revenue generated from design services outside their home markets.

SJ Group said it remains committed to executing its strategic priorities while ensuring a seamless leadership transition. The company added that it will continue to focus on serving its clients, employees and communities across its global operations as the search for a new group CEO continues.