A university student recently turned to Reddit, seeking advice on a dilemma many can relate to—how to tell if a girl he’s grown close to is actually interested in him or if he’s just overanalyzing things.

Navigating romantic interest can be tricky, especially when the signals are subtle. While not everyone expresses attraction openly, there are key signs that can help you determine if a girl is into you. Here’s what to look for:

1. She makes time for you

One of the first signs that a girl may be interested in something more than friendship is if she regularly prioritises spending time with you. Her effort shows that she values your company, whether she contacts you, makes plans, or follows up with you.

Look for these signs:

She’s open to making plans outside of group settings.

Whether it be through text, phone, or face-to-face interaction, she is the one who initiates contact.

She’s enthusiastic about spending time with you.

2. She compliments you beyond looks

Compliments can be a way to express admiration, but when a girl likes you, hers might be more personalised. Rather than the typical “You look good today”, she might comment on your kindness, humour, or thoughtfulness. This can indicate that she appreciates you for who you are as a person in addition to your appearance.

Things to notice:

Compliments focusing on your personality, intelligence, or sense of humour.

Positive remarks about how well you treat others.

Mentioning that she feels comfortable or happy when she’s around you.

3. Shows interest in your life and opinions

A genuinely interested girl will ask about your goals, opinions, and personal life. She remembers details from past conversations, engages in meaningful discussions, and seeks your advice—signs she’s invested in knowing you better.

Signs to look for:

She asks personal and thoughtful questions to understand you better.

She remembers little details from past conversations, showing she values what you say.

She values your thoughts and seeks your advice on important matters.

4. She uses body language to signal interest

Non-verbal cues can be revealing. Leaning in when you speak, prolonged eye contact, playful touches, and physical proximity all suggest she feels comfortable and drawn to you.

Pay attention to:

Frequent eye contact, especially when she’s engaged in conversation.

Physical proximity—if she stands or sits closer than necessary.

Subtle touches, like a light tap on the arm or shoulder.

5. She gets jealous or protective

While this isn’t always the case, she may show signs of jealousy or concern when other women are around you. This can be particularly evident if she notices you interacting with someone of the opposite sex and seems a little more protective or attentive afterwards. Though it’s not a universal sign, it can indicate deeper feelings of attraction.

Look for these behaviours:

She becomes more engaged and focused on you when others are around.

She tries to steer the conversation or finds ways to stand out.

She asks about your interactions with other women or reacts differently when you talk to them.

6. She’s playful and flirtatious

Light teasing, inside jokes, and playful banter often signal romantic interest. If she calls you by a cute nickname, reacts shyly to your compliments, or engages in flirtatious interactions, she may be testing the waters.

Watch for these signs of flirtation:

She playfully pokes fun at you in a way that feels warm and engaging, not mean-spirited.

Her praise often comes with a cheeky smile or a playful tone.

She reacts with laughter, a shy smile, or slight nervousness when you say something charming.

7. She initiates contact and follows up

If she regularly texts or calls to check in, starts conversations, or follows up after spending time together, it’s a sign she enjoys your company and wants to keep the connection going.

Look for these behaviours:

She reaches out to initiate conversations or plans.

She asks about your day or shares updates on hers.

She follows up after spending time together

7. She talks about the future with you

Bringing up plans that involve you—whether it’s an upcoming event, trip, or long-term goals—suggests she envisions a continued connection.

Signs to watch for:

She invites you to events, future vacations, or activities months ahead.

She talks about doing things together down the road.

She brings up life goals that involve you

Final thoughts: Pay attention

Deciphering interest requires awareness of her actions, engagement, and communication. If you’re unsure, an open and honest conversation is the best way to clarify her feelings. Above all, be patient and respectful as you navigate potential romance.