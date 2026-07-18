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Saturday, July 18, 2026
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(Photo: Facebook.com/Complaint Singapore (Colin Ang))
In the Hood
1 min.Read

‘How to dry my laundry?’: Resident upset after upstairs neighbour lets water drip onto bedsheet

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Inconsiderate neighbours can definitely ruin someone’s day. One resident recently shared his frustration on the Facebook group Complain Singapore, after his upstairs neighbour hung a water-filled bag outside the window, causing water to drip onto the bedsheet he had put out to dry.

Complaint Singapore
The post on Complaint Singapore’s Facebook group

With this, many netizens commented on what had happened. Some shared similar experiences, while others are encouraging him to talk to the neighbour to resolve the issue. 

One netizen said that he also had an unpleasant experience with his/her upstairs neighbour, stating that they also hung wet clothes, similar to what had happened. Furthermore, the netizen shared that the neighbours also drag chairs around and stomp on the floor, and even when he/she had already reported the incident to the authorities, nothing had changed. 

“Most of the time it’s the helper. They hang wet stuff or wash windows without even bothering to look downstairs to see if people are hanging out their laundry,” another netizen claimed. 

For some, the netizen can be the bigger person and confront the neighbour by going upstairs to the unit, ringing the doorbell, and talking about the concern. 

“Last time I experienced the same, and I went to their house and let them know about it. I hope your upstairs neighbours are not that kind of selfish.. Good luck,” one more netizen admitted. 

Some also advised that the netizen could seek HDB approval to allow him to install a retractable canopy, so no matter how many times neighbours are inconsiderate and hang their dripping wet clothes or things, it won’t affect his clothes. 

“You have got no choice. This is life living in an HDB; unless you are living in a landed property, you will not have all these problems. Face it. Life goes on,” a comment concluded. 

Managing neighbour disputes 

The authorities are encouraging residents to communicate with their neighbours politely if there are any concerns, and be willing to reach a compromise to maintain a peaceful living environment. 

If a proper conversation is not enough, authorities are also giving residents the option to find a neutral third party to help mediate. During mediation, the mediator will facilitate a conversation between both parties to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. 

Read more about how to manage neighbour conflicts here

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