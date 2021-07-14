how-much-does-preschool-cost-in-singapore?

- Advertisement -

As a parent, you want to provide the best for your child. When it comes to planning ahead for their education and budgeting for the associated costs, there are a number of reasons to start doing your research early. To help you give your child the head start that they deserve, here is a breakdown of different costs, subsidies, as well as popular preschool centres in Singapore.

Singapore’s Preschool Landscape

Preschool options range from all-day childcare centres to kindergartens and they cater to children from 18 months to 6 years old. This early stage of childhood education helps children integrate seamlessly into Singapore’s education system and is also critical for their brain development in terms of setting the foundation for lifelong learning.

It is important to note that childcare offers longer hours of care-taking and serves students two meals a day while kindergarten has shorter learning hours and does not provide any meals.

In terms of fees, preschool costs vary between different types of centres:

Government-Operated Kindergartens : Government-operated programmes that are most affordable because of the subsidies available.

: Government-operated programmes that are most affordable because of the subsidies available. Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) Anchor Operator Kindergartens : Childcare centres regulated and supported by the Singapore government with the Anchor Operators (AOPs) scheme to ensure affordable fees.

: Childcare centres regulated and supported by the Singapore government with the Anchor Operators (AOPs) scheme to ensure affordable fees. Private and International Kindergartens: Centres that follow an external curriculum and develop their own programmes. These usually have their own holistic educational methods and systems.

Average Monthly Preschool Fee In Singapore

Preschool and Kindergarten Programmes Full day (7am to 7pm) per month Half-day (4 hours) per month MOE Kindergartens S$325 to S$386 S$150 ECDA Anchor Operator Kindergartens S$720 S$160 International Kindergartens S$1,600 to S$2,900 S$800 to S$5,000

Preschool Subsidies In Singapore

Singaporean children enrolled in approved childcare centres are eligible for a basic subsidy of up to S$600 per month for full-day infant care and S$300 per month for full-day childcare. In addition, families with working mothers and with gross monthly household incomes of S$12,000 or below are eligible to tap into The Kindergarten Fee Assistance Scheme (KiFAS) to help defray their children’s kindergarten fees at any ECDA approved operators.

Low-income families may also apply for an annual grant to cover the initial costs of enrolling their children in these kindergartens.

Families with five or more family members can opt for their income to be assessed on a per capita basis. This may qualify larger families for even higher subsidies or KiFAS.

Popular Preschool centres In Singapore

According to Skoolpedia, out of the 1,800 preschools in Singapore, eight preschool brands have stood out; the ranking below is based on online search results and can serve as a reference while you’re shortlisting the right preschool for your child.

Best Preschools In Singapore

Rank Preschool centre 1 MyFirstSkool 2 MOE Kindergarten 3 PCF Sparkletots 4 Learning Vision 5 Lorna Whiston 6 Kinderland 7 Mindchamp Preschool 8 Cherie Hearts

Other Education Costs

When your children start to attend preschool, you can expect quite a few miscellaneous costs. Here’s a list to ensure you’re able to allocate enough in your budget for some of these unexpected preschool costs.

Daily bus transport : If you can’t send and pick up your child from school personally, some preschools offer the added convenience of a daily school bus transport ranging between S$100 to S$200 per month for daily round trips.

: If you can’t send and pick up your child from school personally, some preschools offer the added convenience of a daily school bus transport ranging between S$100 to S$200 per month for daily round trips. School books : There is a range of books that your child will need for learning once they are in nursery and kindergarten. The subjects can include English, Mathematics, and more.

: There is a range of books that your child will need for learning once they are in nursery and kindergarten. The subjects can include English, Mathematics, and more. Uniforms : Many preschools in Singapore require children to wear uniforms. Such attire generally cost between S$15 to S$60 per set. It is advisable to have three sets of uniforms per child.

: Many preschools in Singapore require children to wear uniforms. Such attire generally cost between S$15 to S$60 per set. It is advisable to have three sets of uniforms per child. Field trips : Children love excursions. It takes them out of the standard curriculum to embrace learning in a new, active environment. Such trips usually require additional transportation, entry fees, and a meal for the child which can cost around S$20 to S$50 per field trip.

: Children love excursions. It takes them out of the standard curriculum to embrace learning in a new, active environment. Such trips usually require additional transportation, entry fees, and a meal for the child which can cost around S$20 to S$50 per field trip. Annual photoshoot : Schools will usually take class photos and individual portraits for students at the end of the school year. This can cost around S$20 to S$50, depending on the photography package that you select for your child.

: Schools will usually take class photos and individual portraits for students at the end of the school year. This can cost around S$20 to S$50, depending on the photography package that you select for your child. Performance or Concerts: Most children will mark the end of their preschool journey by participating in a performance or concert for the parents. This usually requires costumes which cost around S$30 to S$100. Parents and guests may also purchase concert tickets to attend the event at about S$40 per ticket.

Set The Right Budget For Your Child’s Education

Now that you have a budget, it’ll be easier to shop around for the right preschool (out of the 1,800 in Singapore) in your preferred location. One way to save on education costs is by applying for the right credit card, especially to take advantage of cashback deals and rewards when shopping online.

This article originally appeared on ValueChampion’s blog.

