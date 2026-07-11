‘How long to wait ah Masagos?’ — Singaporeans ask what’s the delay in disbursing Child LifeSG credits

SINGAPORE: Singaporean parents are growing increasingly anxious over the second round of Child LifeSG Credits, with many taking to social media to ask when the S$500 payout promised under Budget 2026 will arrive and why the Government has not announced a firm disbursement date.

Some are also asking why the Government has been ignoring repeated requests for greater clarity on the date, with comments and questions left on the Ministry of Finance’s (MOF) official Facebook page going unanswered.

The Child LifeSG Credits scheme was first introduced at Budget 2025 as a one-off measure to help families cope with the rising cost of raising children and manage everyday household expenses.

Eligible families receive S$500 in digital credits for each Singapore citizen child aged 12 and below. The credits are disbursed to the child’s Child Development Account (CDA) trustee through the LifeSG app and can be spent at merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR payments, including supermarkets, pharmacies, transport providers and utility-related services.

The first round of credits was paid out during the week of July 7 2025, for children born between 2013 and 2024. Children born in 2025 began receiving their credits from April 2026.

At Budget 2026, the Government announced that families would receive a second S$500 round of Child LifeSG Credits. In this year’s tranche, children born between 2014 and 2025 are scheduled to receive their credits in July 2026, while those born in 2026 will receive theirs from April 2027.

In May, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming said in a parliamentary reply that 83 per cent of the 2025 credits have been utilised as of April. He called the take-up rate “healthy” but said the ministry hopes to see further usage in the future.

Mr Goh said unused credits could be attributed to several factors, including families spreading their spending throughout the year, last-minute spending habits, overseas travel and, in some cases, a lack of awareness about the scheme.

The 2025 credits expired on Monday (July 6) and with the middle of the month approaching, some parents have begun questioning when the credits will actually be credited to their accounts.

Many parents online contrasted this year’s rollout with last year’s, noting that the Government had previously communicated the expected week of disbursement well in advance. Last year, the Government had announced that the disbursement would take place during the week of July 7 but no equivalent timeline or specific date has been publicly communicated for this year’s payout.

The absence of a clearer schedule has prompted a steady stream of online queries from parents who say they have been checking the LifeSG app without success.

Some questioned the delay directly, asking, “How long to wait ah Masagos? What’s the delay?”

Several comments also reflected frustration from parents who had expected the credits to arrive by now, with one writing, “Where is the $500 child lifesg? My kids are hungry already Masagos minister of MSF?”

Another commenter appeared to show confusion over which government agency was responsible, saying, “Those haven’t received child life sg go ask Iras and MAS please thanks.”

One netizen urged fellow parents not to worry, commenting, “Please stay calm. Will get for sure.” Others, however, were less optimistic.

One commenter suggested the Government would only release the credits towards the end of the month, writing, “govt trick you .. give u at the end of the month.” Another remarked, “Well they very power… say by end of July means b4 July any date.”

Opining that the authorities want the people to keep asking before they release the credits, another argued, “They like very not shiok to give like that, if want to give at least give a specific date not just by saying by end of July then let people keep guessing, asking and waiting.”

The questions have extended to the authorities’ official social media pages, as well.

Last week, MOF published a public service announcement on Facebook reminding parents that the 2025 Child LifeSG Credits would expire. While the post served as a reminder for families to use their remaining credits before the deadline, its comments section quickly filled with questions from parents seeking updates on the 2026 payout instead.

More than 170 comments were posted under the announcement, with many asking why the ministry had not disclosed a payout date despite confirming that the credits would be disbursed in July.

Some expressed frustration over what they perceived as slow disbursements. “Give always very slow. Take from us always very fast,” one commenter wrote.

Others simply wanted a definitive answer. “Yeah need to know when is the date of this year july 2026 for the child life credits? They did not say the date. Please revert on the dates of payout thanks,” one parent commented.

Some were left guessing when the money might arrive. One wrote, “‘later this july’ so i assumed end July,” while another asked, “Is there any specific dates for July payout many of us is awaiting till now not yet received.”

Several parents highlighted how they intended to use the credits. “No my husband haven’t received our kids life sg credit yet for this year. Our kids need for they transport,” one commenter said, while another simply asked, “When the credit coming ah?”

Others described repeatedly checking the LifeSG app without success. “Check and check until sian already!” one user remarked, while another joked, “Whole day checking the app still $0 come in lol.”

For some, the issue extended beyond curiosity and into concerns over rising living costs. One lengthy comment read: “So when coming in? Why like this. Prev is CDC now is lifesg credits. Got people rely on it for a living… Esp when cost of living is so high now. Last year it came 7 July 2025, if was not brought forward or anything. Why delay this time? CDC delay maybe cause brought forward. But whats your excuse now to delay???”

Others questioned why no official clarification had been provided. “How long need to wait? Just tell us the date please. July, when, which date?” one wrote.

Another commenter the question at MOF itself, asking why the comments were being ignored, “Ministry of Finance, don’t dare to respond? Mute? Cannot tell us the date? Since it’s your department issue.”

One commenter remarked that if the credits were eventually paid only at the end of the month, parents would spend weeks repeatedly checking the app. “Treat us like a fool saying payout on 2026 July. If it is disbursed on 30th July then I guess all of us will be checking our lifesg app everyday through the whole of July.”

Another echoed the same sentiment, writing: “Just make all of us like a fool keep waiting and waiting but no announcement is made! Not sure when will the payout come to us. Mention is in July, now already 8 July. So when will be the payment given is most important to all of us as a Singaporean resident. Dear Mr Lawrence, pls update us when the payment be given. We are waiting like a fool.”

Despite the large number of comments seeking clarification, MOF did not respond with any update on the expected payout date.

This week, MOF published another Facebook post, this time announcing the upcoming GST Voucher payouts in August and specifying that eligible recipients would receive their payments on Aug 7.

That post once again drew comments from parents, many of whom redirected the conversation back to the Child LifeSG Credits.

“Child life sg credit haven’t come in want to talk about this one,” one commenter wrote.

Another questioned why attention had shifted to a different scheme, saying, “The child life sg credit not received now think so far for gst voucher.”

Others continued pressing for information, asking, “How about child lifesg this month? Still no date?” and “When child LifeSG credits? There’s still no date?”

A frustrated parent accused the ministry of avoiding the issue altogether, commenting, “Don’t try to distract us with this Aug 7 payout when i think every parents is waiting for the child lifesg payout!!”

While Mr Goh cited a lack of awareness as one reason some families had not utilised their 2025 credits, many parents online say the current concern is not awareness of the scheme but uncertainty over when this year’s credits will actually be disbursed.

Capturing the uncertainty felt by many families, some asked whether the Government is really serious about alleviating financial pressures for parents and encouraging more couples to have children if it cannot be straightforward about a simple payout date.

For now, families continue waiting for an official payout date.