‘How long can I keep this up?’—Singaporeans share what truly stresses them these days

SINGAPORE: For many young and older Singaporeans navigating life in the Lion City, stress is not merely about one specific problem. It’s a thorny combination of the desire to “get-up-and-go”, ambiguity, societal burden, and a silent anxiety of not being able to measure up.

In a recent video of Asian Boss, the team hit the streets of the city-state and asked everyday Singaporeans about their main sources of stress today. Surprisingly, respondents cited not instantaneous predicaments but enduring, slow-burning reservations and fears.

Money, status, and the pressure to appear successful

“Money, I guess—the usual,” one local responded with resignation. “Singaporeans are always trying to do better. So if you don’t look successful on the outside, people see you as lower in terms of social status.”

This sentiment resonates with many. There’s an unseen social scoreboard that judges not only one’s job designation or salary scale but also one’s clothes, lifestyle, and even the choice of housing. In a culture fixated on growth, advancement, and image, financial anxiety isn’t just about managing or making do; it’s also about how others see you.

The persistent mist of uncertainty

Nonetheless, it’s not just the daily routine that weighs heavily; it’s what lies ahead.

Another respondent shared a longer-term viewpoint. “It’s probably not just about this year or the next five years. It’s more about what happens when I get older. What’s waiting for me and everyone else my age? Our generation will face different issues than our parents. That kind of uncertainty is always there in the background.”

This uncertainty is a common theme, an undercurrent of worry that emerges when plans feel out of one’s control.

“You try your best,” answered another, “but there are things that are not in your hands. That’s when you start to overthink—wondering how things will turn out. You just hope the uncontrollable aspects fall into place, but the fear of not getting what you want? That’s what really gets to you.”

The dream of stability and the fear of not getting there

For some, stress boils down to basic yet significant goals, like buying a home or simply maintaining the life they’ve established.

“The biggest source of stress for me right now? Probably getting a house,” said one young adult. “And wondering if the job I have and the pay I’m receiving—how long can I keep this up? Managing expectations is hard because if I want to live a better life, I know I need to reach a certain salary. And it’s not just for me anymore; it’s for my family too. My loved ones.”

What lies ahead may be undefined, but one thing is clear: Singaporeans are not alone in feeling this way. What needs to be answered now is how Singaporean society can advance to support not just Singaporeans’ ambition but their comfort and happiness, too.