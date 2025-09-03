// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
29.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ [email protected] (for illustration purposes only)
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

‘How long can I keep this up?’—Singaporeans share what truly stresses them these days

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SINGAPORE: For many young and older Singaporeans navigating life in the Lion City, stress is not merely about one specific problem. It’s a thorny combination of the desire to “get-up-and-go”, ambiguity, societal burden, and a silent anxiety of not being able to measure up.

In a recent video of Asian Boss, the team hit the streets of the city-state and asked everyday Singaporeans about their main sources of stress today. Surprisingly, respondents cited not instantaneous predicaments but enduring, slow-burning reservations and fears.

Money, status, and the pressure to appear successful

“Money, I guess—the usual,” one local responded with resignation. “Singaporeans are always trying to do better. So if you don’t look successful on the outside, people see you as lower in terms of social status.”

This sentiment resonates with many. There’s an unseen social scoreboard that judges not only one’s job designation or salary scale but also one’s clothes, lifestyle, and even the choice of housing. In a culture fixated on growth, advancement, and image, financial anxiety isn’t just about managing or making do; it’s also about how others see you.

See also  Singaporean style, 2-minute wall sit trick to lower your high blood pressure, backed up by science

The persistent mist of uncertainty

Nonetheless, it’s not just the daily routine that weighs heavily; it’s what lies ahead.

Another respondent shared a longer-term viewpoint. “It’s probably not just about this year or the next five years. It’s more about what happens when I get older. What’s waiting for me and everyone else my age? Our generation will face different issues than our parents. That kind of uncertainty is always there in the background.”

This uncertainty is a common theme, an undercurrent of worry that emerges when plans feel out of one’s control.

“You try your best,” answered another, “but there are things that are not in your hands. That’s when you start to overthink—wondering how things will turn out. You just hope the uncontrollable aspects fall into place, but the fear of not getting what you want? That’s what really gets to you.”

The dream of stability and the fear of not getting there

For some, stress boils down to basic yet significant goals, like buying a home or simply maintaining the life they’ve established.

See also  By2’s Miko breaks silence after twin sister Yumi’s rumoured suicide attempt following allegations of affair with Wang Leehom

“The biggest source of stress for me right now? Probably getting a house,” said one young adult. “And wondering if the job I have and the pay I’m receiving—how long can I keep this up? Managing expectations is hard because if I want to live a better life, I know I need to reach a certain salary. And it’s not just for me anymore; it’s for my family too. My loved ones.”

What lies ahead may be undefined, but one thing is clear: Singaporeans are not alone in feeling this way. What needs to be answered now is how Singaporean society can advance to support not just Singaporeans’ ambition but their comfort and happiness, too.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Resident frustrated as neighbour burns perfumed incense outside HDB flat multiple times a day

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to vent...

Maid’s employer asks, ‘Why can’t helpers do their work honestly? Our helper uses our daughter’s makeup and turns on our ACs when we are...

SINGAPORE: When you hire a domestic helper to keep...

Complaints of foreign riders ‘renting’ local delivery accounts on the rise

SINGAPORE: An islandwide government initiative on foreigners doing illegal...

Seafarers warned about vaping crackdown in Singapore

SINGAPORE: An advisory has been issued to seafarers about...

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore