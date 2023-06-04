‘How I met my (Singaporean) husband’ — Ukrainian model shares how she met & married the love of her life

SINGAPORE: One Tinder date changed the life of Ukrainian model Nina Monzolevska. Her Singaporean husband happened to be in Ukraine on a 10-day business trip at the same time she was, and after Ms Monzolevska swiped right, the rest was history.

Ironically enough, they might never have met at all. She said in a May 25 TikTok video that she was over-fatigued, which forced her to cut her modelling gig in Japan short.

But go home she did, a scant nine days before the end of her contract, and she registered right away on the dating app.

She then chanced upon a Singaporean guy “who was looking around for someone local who could show her around.”

Ms Monzolevska, then aged 20 and who was next headed to Canada, thought to herself that she could do it, as it would give her a chance to practice her English skills.

After they had gone out two or three times, however, Ms Monzolevska’s mother told her she wasn’t allowed to see him anymore, especially because he was a foreigner.

The only way she would be allowed to see her now-husband, who is five years older than her, was if she would introduce him to them.

She relayed this to him, never thinking he’d be agreeable because, at that point, they weren’t even dating yet.

But to her surprise, he told her he was “totally okay” with it.

“So the next day, he showed up at my apartment. I introduced him to my parents and my parents loved him and he loved my parents and everyone loved each other and my parents allowed me to go out with him again.”

In a May 17 TikTok, she revealed that he proposed four months later, and they got married two weeks after that.

They are now the parents to an adorable baby, Skyla, who also appears in her mum’s videos.

