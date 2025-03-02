SINGAPORE: After learning that the median gross salary for fresh graduates in Singapore had increased to S$4,500, one employee couldn’t help but feel disheartened since his salary did not even reach S$4,000.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum, he stated that the news “made him feel worse” about his situation.

“For context, I’m a diploma holder, have about 2 years of experience, and I dropped out of uni halfway due to family reasons,” he wrote. “My salary is slightly lower than S$4K. Most of my friends and acquaintances are degree holders earning upwards of S$5K, with some working in sales and earning even more.”

He then asked other forum members for advice, writing, “How do I stop feeling like I’m behind and stop comparing myself to people I see on social media?”

“Practice gratitude…”

In the discussion thread, several users advised the employee to ‘compare downwards rather than upwards’ to recognize how fortunate he is.

One user commented, “You are only comparing looking up. Why not compare looking down? That is a harsh way to say that, but in other words, practice gratitude. Lots of people still are looking for a job. Many are still earning around S$3K for a full-time job. Aren’t you fortunate now?”

Another said, “Just stop, loh. How is it benefiting you in any way to look at people earning more or even at people earning less? Look at people earning more; do your think your salary will increase?

For what it’s worth, I’m also a dip grad, and you’re earning more than me, but it doesn’t bother me. It’s enough for me; it’s enough for my husband. Am I looking at you thinking, wah, shag, how do I earn more?”

A third suggested, “Get rid of social media. Otherwise, control yourself and limit your usage. Diploma holder and earning slightly lower than S$4k? Eh, hello, not to be rude here, but you’re the kiam pa kind of people. You’re already having it better than others with that pay. I’m also a diploma holder, and I’m OTing, barely even hitting mid-S$ 3k.”

Fresh graduates’ median gross salary

According to results from the 2024 Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey, the median gross salary of new graduates has gone up by 4.2% in 2024, rising from S$4,317 to S$4,500.

Salaries in the business sector went up the most, increasing from S$4,150 in 2023 to S$4,400 in 2024. Meanwhile, those employed in arts, design, and media had the smallest increase, from S$3,740 in 2023 to S$3,800 in 2024.

