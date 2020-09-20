How China reaches out … will inspire the rest of the world to come towards China: Chan Chun Sing

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing shared his thoughts on China’s influence in the international arena when he spoke during Business China’s FutureChina Global Forum.

The forum is held annually for business executives and representatives who have significant interests in China. This year, the three-day event from Sept 15 to 17, was held virtually. The 2020 theme was “A Resilient Future: Post-Pandemic Transformation & Opportunities in China and Asean”.

Mr Chan, who represented Singapore, took to Facebook on Thursday night (Sept 17) to share that he was asked in what ways China can “position itself as a force for good, and demonstrate leadership in ways that could bring about trust and prosperity in the region”.

Citing how the Covid-19 pandemic has provided countries with an opportunity to strengthen ties given the collective challenges being faced, Mr Chan stressed the importance of kindness. “As the adage goes “强者之权可治人一时，强者之德可治人一世” (people are won over by benevolence),” he wrote. “This too applies to other major powers, such as the United States, who can choose to either demonstrate the power of their example, or the example of their power.”

As for how China can position itself, Mr Chan referred to the principle of inter-connectedness. “As it was in the past, China was most prosperous at times when it was most connected to the world — trading and exchanging ideas,” he wrote. “This holds true today. How China reaches out to the rest of the world, and sets the standards in its behaviour, will inspire the rest of the world to come towards China.”

At the end of his post, Mr Chan highlighted Singapore’s anticipation to maintaining its “close cooperation with China and other like-minded countries to help our people and businesses overcome the immediate challenges while working towards a shared future of peace and prosperity”.

Meanwhile, major Chinese firms such as Tencent and Alibaba are increasing their presence in Singapore, according to BBC News. Tencent has publicised that it was in the process of “expanding its business presence in Singapore to support our growing business in South-east Asia and beyond”. Its regional office has even been referred to as its “strategic addition” to its group of offices located in South-east Asia. /TISG