International Asia 'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Cong MP Venugopal slams...

‘How can a democratic govt act like this?’: Cong MP Venugopal slams Centre as farm stir intensifies

KC Venugopal calls out Centre for "harassing farmers."

‘how-can-a-democratic-govt-act-like-this?’:-cong-mp-venugopal-slams-centre-as-farm-stir-intensifies

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalAsiaBusiness & Economy
- Advertisement -

New Delhi — Congress leader KC Venugopal targeted the Centre on Saturday over the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws and questioned the government’s treatment towards the protesters. On one hand, the Centre was ready for talks with them and on the other, it withdrew water and electricity connection at the protest sites, Venugopal said underlying the dichotomy.

“Farmers are on streets for 71 days, they’re struggling. On one hand, the government is ready for talks, while on other hand they are withdrawing water connection, electricity connection. They are harassing farmers, how can a democratic govt act like this?,” Venugopal said while speaking to reporters.

Venugopal said on Friday that the Congress fully backed the protest and further appealed to the Centre to climb down from the “high horse of false and misplaced pride” and agree to all the justified demands of the protesters by repealing the laws – which were passed by Parliament in September.

He further pointed out that the farmers’ movement was not only aimed at protecting agriculture and farming but also towards saving the public distribution system. “However, the power-drunk Modi government is trying every mean trick of the trade to tire out and defame the protesting millions.” the Congress MP added.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the farmers began their countrywide highway blockade, called ‘chakka jam’, for three hours (12pm-3pm) in order to protest the ban on internet services at protest sites along with other difficulties they had been facing.

Security was beefed up at the Ghazipur, Tikri and other such border points and the Delhi Police detained several protesters in the Shahidi Park area in the national Capital. The Police added that nearly 50,000 security personnel, including paramilitary and reserve forces, were deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Vivian Balakrishnan “blindsided” by “ingenuity and brilliance” of TraceTogether app

Singapore -- Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan stepped forward on Tuesday (Feb 2) to take full responsibility for the TraceTogether mistake. The issue was brought to light after Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said in Parliament on Jan 4 that...
View Post
Featured News

Govt is considering all suggestions for use of Dover forest, extends feedback exercise

National Development Minister Desmond Lee has said that the Government is studying all public feedback in detail and welcomed more Singaporeans to give their views and input, after receiving several questions on the Government's development plans for green spaces like the...
View Post
Featured News

Woman asks if she should leave her “ugly” boyfriend because her ideal guy is at least 180 cm tall and earns $10k/month

A netizen about to tie the knot with her boyfriend she considers “ugly” asks others for advice on whether she should marry someone she is not physically attracted to. The viral post was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore