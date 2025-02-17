Aaron Kwok, the iconic Heavenly King, is a shining example of how age is truly just a number. As he celebrates his 60th year, the superstar continues to defy expectations, maintaining remarkable health and looking years younger than his age.

According to an article from 8Days, while many might assume that Kwok’s youthful appearance is the result of a strict diet and disciplined lifestyle, the truth is far from conventional. Recently, during rehearsals for the popular singing show Infinity and Beyond: Greater Bay Area Season, a candid moment shared between Aaron and Chinese singer Li Hao has taken the internet by storm. The two were discussing Aaron’s daily routine, and the details quickly went viral—leaving fans in disbelief.

It turns out that Aaron’s habits are far from what you might expect from a typical health-conscious celebrity. For starters, he’s a night owl, often staying up until 6 am and waking up around 1 pm. But that’s not all—his eating habits are equally surprising. Contrary to popular belief, Aaron doesn’t follow a structured meal schedule. He only eats one meal a day, and that meal is often something as simple as a slice of bread.

So, why this unusual diet? The reason is simple: Aaron admits he gains weight easily. This has been a long-standing challenge for him, dating back to his early career days in Taiwan during the ‘90s. “I was very fat,” he confessed in an interview. “After you’ve been fat, you will not allow yourself to be fat again.”

Despite the viral attention his lifestyle has garnered, Aaron made sure to clarify his approach. On Weibo, he addressed his fans with a straightforward message: “There’s no secret! I just gain weight easily, so one meal a day works for me. But please, don’t follow my example.”

While his routine might not be for everyone, Aaron’s approach to health and fitness is evidence of his individuality, and it certainly proves that he’s not just a star on stage—he’s a star when it comes to living life on his own terms.