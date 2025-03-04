Property

Housing & Development Board resale prices climbed by almost 10% YoY in February

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 4, 2025

SINGAPORE: Housing & Development Board (HDB) resale prices rose 9.8% year-on-year (YoY) in February, according to data from SRX and 99.co. This marks a continued upward trend in the public housing market despite a decline in transaction volume.

Among the different flat types, 3-room units saw the most significant price increase at 11.4% compared to February last year. Prices for 4-room and 5-room flats rose by 9.5% and 9.2%, respectively, while Executive flats recorded the lowest YoY increase at 7.7%.

In terms of location, resale prices in Mature Estates climbed 10% YoY, slightly outpacing the 9.4% increase in Non-Mature Estates.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, resale prices inched up 0.9% from January. The price gains were led by 3-room flats (2.2%), followed by Executive flats (3.1%) and 5-room flats (1%). However, 4-room flats experienced a slight dip of 0.2%.

Despite rising prices, the number of HDB resale transactions dropped by 9.7% from January to 2,104 units. Compared to February 2024, transactions were also down 1.4%.

See also  When HDB neighbours get along & share their corridors, a beautiful home garden is born

Of all resale transactions in February, 58.5% took place in Non-Mature Estates, while 41.5% were in Mature Estates. By flat type, 4-room flats accounted for the largest share at 42.9%, followed by 3-room flats (26.8%), 5-room flats (23.8%), and Executive flats (6.5%).

The highest-priced transaction in February was a 5-room flat at Lorong 1A Toa Payoh, which sold for S$1.558 million. In Non-Mature Estates, the priciest deal was an Executive flat at Yishun Street 81, which changed hands for $1.1 million.

Toa Payoh and Bukit Merah led in million-dollar sales, with 21 transactions each. Queenstown and Kallang/Whampoa followed with 14 such sales.

Other high-value transactions were recorded in several estates, including Clementi, Ang Mo Kio, Tampines, Serangoon, Bishan, Geylang, Bedok, Pasir Ris, Hougang, Jurong East, Marine Parade, the Central Area, Bukit Timah, Yishun, Bukit Panjang, and Bukit Batok.

Featured image by DepositPhotos

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Property

38 Executive condominium units resold with at least S$1M profit in 2024, up from 15 in 2023, 6 in 2022

March 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Property

Ang Mo Kio 5-bedroom flat sells for record-high price at $1.48M

March 3, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Freehold land parcel in District 15 up for sale with $38 million price tag

February 28, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business & Economy

Asia’s economic recovery faces setbacks amid rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty

March 4, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Housing & Development Board resale prices climbed by almost 10% YoY in February

March 4, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
In the House

MP Jamus Lim says mufflers for jets are needed to minimise noise over Sengkang

March 4, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Travel

Malaysia to South Korea: How to submit your e-Arrival Card for a smoother entry

March 4, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.