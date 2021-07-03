House renovations caused conflict for Song Joong Ki and his Itaewon neighbours

- Advertisement -

Seoul — A representative of Song Joong Ki’s agency HiStory D&C came up on Jul 2 to respond to reports that the actor is currently facing conflict with this Itaewon neighbours due to renovations taking place on his property.

It has been reported that residents living in the Itaewon neighbourhood has filed complaints with the city of Yongsan after a public road bordering Song Joong Ki’s property was repaved. The road’s elevation was raised higher than before, and the residents found that the repaving work was problematic.

In response, a representative of HiStory D&C relayed, “We are doing our best to resolve the issue.”

The rep continued, “After discovering that movement on this road was difficult, renovators decided to repave the road. However, the elevation of the road was unintentionally raised during this process.

In the case that a repaving procedures changes the elevation of a road, it must be reported to the city; but because the situation was unintended, the report was not filed initially. The city has since ordered the renovators to correct the mistake.”

Finally, Song Joong Ki’s side explained, “We are currently seeking the best resolution while taking various matters into account. It’s taking a while to settle on a resolution, which is why the process is being delayed. It’s not true that we were not doing anything to resolve the conflict. Currently, we have explained the situation to the residents in the vicinity, and have also filed a report regarding the pavement plans.”

Song Joong Ki began construction on his property in Itaewon-dong to build a private, luxury home back in February 2020, according to Allkpop.

Born Sept 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members.

Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021). /TISG

